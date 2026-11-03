MassDOT breaks ground on rail improvements to support permanent Berkshire Flyer service

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) has broken ground on rail infrastructure improvements in Pittsfield, Mass., that will support permanent seasonal Berkshire Flyer service, improve reliability for passenger and freight trains and lay the groundwork for expanded passenger rail in Western Massachusetts.

The project builds on an agreement announced earlier this month between MassDOT and CSX to advance critical track improvements in the Pittsfield area.

"People in Western Massachusetts deserve better rail connections, and we're making real progress to deliver them," said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. "The Berkshire Flyer is bringing more visitors to the region, supporting local businesses and giving residents more ways to travel. Now, we're investing in the infrastructure needed to make this service a permanent seasonal option and move our broader West-East Rail plans forward. We're going to keep building on this progress to better connect communities and grow our economy across Massachusetts."

MassDOT notes that since launching in 2022, the Berkshire Flyer has provided seasonal weekend passenger rail service between New York City and Pittsfield.

“The Healey-Driscoll Administration is committed to building a transportation network that connects people to opportunity, strengthens our regional economies and improves quality of life across Massachusetts," said MassDOT Interim Secretary and Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority General Manager Phil Eng. "Today’s groundbreaking in Pittsfield represents an important step forward in that commitment. The Berkshire Flyer service is about expanding access to jobs, supporting local businesses and creating new opportunities for economic growth throughout the region. We thank to our local, state and federal partners for their collaboration and support to advancing passenger rail and delivering transportation investments that make a meaningful difference for the communities we serve."

MassDOT says the new rail improvements will include construction of a passing track in Richmond, near the Pittsfield border and track upgrades at CSX's Pittsfield Yard.

“Today’s event to mark the start of investments to enable permanent Berkshire Flyer service to western Massachusetts is a major milestone for Compass Rail, our plan for expanding the Commonwealth’s passenger rail network,” said MassDOT Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger, “Realizing our Compass Rail vision is a team effort and we appreciate our partnership with CSX. Our collaboration over the last several years is resulting in major investments in the passenger and freight rail network and is a true model for what a public-private partnerships can accomplish.”

MassDOT has included $31 million in its fiscal year 2027–2031 Capital Investment Plan for the Pittsfield Track Capacity Project. The department is also studying the feasibility of adding a second passenger platform at Pittsfield Station to further improve rail operations and accessibility.

“This project demonstrates what strong public-private partnership and targeted infrastructure investment can accomplish,” said CSX Senior Director of Passenger Rail Operations Andy Daly. “These improvements will support safe, reliable passenger service while preserving the efficient freight operations that support regional businesses, communities, and economic growth.”

A continued investment in rail

Since taking office, the Healey-Driscoll Administration has secured $108 million in federal funding for track improvements between Worcester and Springfield to support future Inland Route service connecting Boston, Springfield and New Haven, Mass. The Inland Route will begin two daily Amtrak roundtrips beginning in 2030.

The administration is also supporting efforts to modernize passenger rail service through new federal investments in Amtrak's fleet. Amtrak has been awarded approximately $2 billion in federal funding through the Federal Railroad Administration's National Railroad Partnership Program for additional Siemens Airo trainsets.

The new trains will support Amtrak services around the country, including Compass Rail services in Massachusetts. They are expected to be used for the Berkshire Flyer and the planned Inland Route between Boston, Springfield and New Haven, the first phase of West-East Rail. The Airo trainsets are designed to provide a more modern and accessible passenger experience, with spacious seating, power outlets, 5G Wi-Fi, bike storage, improved accessibility and updated passenger information systems.

“The improvements coming to Pittsfield Station show the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s commitment to enhancing rail and ensuring it is the best way to get to the Berkshires over the summer,” said Amtrak Vice President of Planning and State Partnerships Nicole Bucich. “We’re delighted to break ground today and can’t wait for the ribbon cutting when the work is complete and our customers can begin enjoying the benefits from these improvements."