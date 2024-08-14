MassDOT celebrates $54 million plan to bring battery-electric train service to Fairmount Commuter Line.

On Aug. 13, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) celebrated the $54 million plan to bring battery-electric train service to the Fairmount Commuter Rail Line. In July, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) Board of Directors approved Keolis Commuter Services’ plan to introduce battery-electric multiple unit trains (BEMUs) onto the Fairmount Line.

“Today we are one step closer to meeting our goal of operating a fully electric commuter rail system in our state, which is critical for our climate, for our residents and for our future,” said Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey. “The Fairmount Line – from South Station to Dorchester to Mattapan to Hyde Park – will be the first Commuter Rail line in Massachusetts to provide 100 percent electric train service. We know how big of a win this is for local residents and stakeholders who have been advocating for this for years and we are grateful to be able to invest in and build momentum around achieving safe, reliable, sustainable transportation for all of our residents.”

“This is a historic achievement for transit users who will get faster travel times, more frequent and reliable trains and better access to the jobs, medical facilities and opportunities in downtown Boston," said Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll. “As an administration, we share a vision of clean, safe, equitable transportation for all and we are now making that a reality and putting our environmental justice communities first.”

The BEMUs will provide faster, quieter, more reliable service with notably less air pollution in the environmental justice corridor served by the Fairmount Line. With approval from the MBTA Board of Directors, MBTA and Keolis can now finalize the details of the contract, including a timeline for service to begin. It is anticipated the trains would run every 20 minutes on weekdays. Subject to the procurement process, the first train is expected to enter service on the Fairmount Line in early 2028.

“Today is the dawning of a new age for the MBTA, a milestone moment as the MBTA prepares to begin operating the first of what will be dozens of new battery-electric locomotives,” said MassDOT Secretary Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “The neighborhoods along the Fairmount Line corridor are being prioritized for these clean energy trains and better health and well-being will be the result for the people who live in these Environmental Justice Communities.”

“This is an exciting moment for the Fairmount Line and the communities that we serve as we utilize new battery electric technology to bring about transformational upgrades that will have long lasting benefit for generations to come,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng. “Understanding that billions of dollars are needed to fully electrify our entire system, we are proud to find a way to bring electrification to this corridor sooner within available fund sources. This work will help inform us as we strive to improve and decarbonize our service on all of our regional rail network. I thank the Healey-Driscoll Administration for their leadership and Secretary Tibbits-Nutt for her contributions as we make progress toward our climate goals. The MBTA’s Rail Modernization and Railroad Operations team, in partnership with Keolis, are committed to fulfilling the goals of the many stakeholders and community members who have advocated for these improvements for decades. We are committed to delivering safe, reliable and robust rail service that the public can rely on.”

BEMU trains use hybrid power with an onboard battery that charges when overhead catenary wires are available, such as at South Station. The trains can then run on battery power. Because they are electric, these trains emit less air pollution and reduce energy consumption. BEMU trains also provide passengers with smoother rides, more space and a modernized commuting experience.

“Electrification is the future for more reliable MBTA service and healthier communities and after years of advocacy, I’m excited to see this happening on the Fairmount Line,” said City of Boston, Mass., Mayor Michelle Wu. “This investment in more frequent Commuter Rail service with lower emissions is a win-win for the local Boston community and we’re ready as a city to work with the MBTA and the Commonwealth on this innovation.”

“We are thrilled the MBTA and the Healey Administration have placed their trust in Keolis to oversee this historic project to electrify the Fairmount Line,” said General Manager and CEO of Keolis Commuter Services Abdellah Chajai. “The community has been essential in getting this project started and we’re looking forward to bringing decarbonized services to Dorchester.”

With the agreement in place, Keolis will act as a Project Delivery Partner (PDP) to manage the new decarbonized fleet, additional power and charging infrastructure and a new light maintenance facility. The PDP approach is split into two phases, beginning first with the preparation phase to design and develop procurement documents and following with the delivery phase to project manage and integrate the BEMU fleet.

The Fairmount Commuter Rail Line is the shortest of the Commuter Rail Lines, with nine stations (including South Station and Readville). As of April 2024, the line carries approximately 3,200 passengers per day. MassDOT notes battery-electric service will save 1.6 million gallons of fuel and mitigate 17,700 tons of carbon dioxide per year compared to diesel.