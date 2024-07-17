Keolis Commuter Services complete station beautification efforts at two Fairmount Line stations.

Keolis Commuter Services, operating partner for the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s (MBTA) Commuter Rail, completed station beautification efforts at two Fairmount Line stations as part of the company’s Keolis Cares program. Volunteers worked with community groups and local officials at Talbot Avenue Station and Four Corners/Geneva Station to clean up the station areas, plant flowers, and clear overgrown areas.

“Keolis is proud to partner with the community to conduct clean-up efforts at stations,” said Abdellah Chajai, CEO and general manager of Keolis Commuter Services. “Ridership on the Fairmount Line has surged in recent years and these stations are an important link to the Commuter Rail system for the community. I want to thank our employees, as well as the local officials and community members who came out to help us with this important work.”

The clean-up work comes as Keolis Commuter Services and the MBTA recently announced 30-minute service all day on the Fairmount Line, including weekends.

“Thank you to Keolis for continuing Keolis Cares and for their commitment to partnering with riders to improve the wellbeing of the communities they reside in,” said Massachusetts State Sen. Nick Collins. “Their efforts at Talbot Ave and Four Corners/Geneva Stations this month were a great example of how public private partnerships should work.”

“The partnership and trust between Keolis and the community grows each day,” said Massachusetts State Rep. Russell Holmes. “Keolis is staying true to its commitments by listening to the riders. The goal of showing ‘Keolis Cares’ rings true when the team and community does cleanups such as those done at the Talbot Ave and Four Corners stations.”