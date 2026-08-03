Governments of Canada, Ontario celebrate milestones on GO Expansion, Scarborough Subway projects

The government of Canada and Ontario are making progress on significant rail infrastructure projects to better the rider experience.

Upgrades completed at Bloor GO/UP Station

The government of Ontario has completed major upgrades at Bloor GO/UP Station, marking another milestone in the province’s plan to provide fast, reliable and affordable public transit across the Greater Toronto Area. New GO rail track was installed to support future increased capacity on the Kitchener Line. Additional upgrades include a new pedestrian tunnel and covered pedestrian pavilion connecting the station to Randolph Avenue, which opened July 31.

“Under Premier [Doug] Ford’s leadership, our government is delivering the largest transit expansion in North America to tackle gridlock and connect more people to housing and jobs,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “The improvements at Bloor GO/UP Station will support increased service on the Kitchener Line, getting people where they’re going faster.”

The upgrades include 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) of new GO rail track, bringing the corridor to four tracks between Dupont Street and Lansdowne Avenue and a new park on Ernest Avenue, which will provide the community with year-round access to a revitalized public space. A noise barrier, retaining wall and a taller fence have also been installed to the west side of the Bloor Street West pedestrian bridge to enhance safety.

"The upgrades at Bloor GO/UP Station will make a real difference for the community—creating a safer, more direct connection between the neighbourhood and the station," said Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay. "These improvements will make transit more accessible and easier to use for the people who rely on it every day. It’s another step forward as we continue building a better, more connected network for this growing community."

On July 6, the government of Ontario extended GO train service on the Kitchener Line to Stratford. In 2025, the province reached an agreement-in-principle with CN Rail to acquire more than 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) of land in the Halton subdivision and led to the introduction of the weekend service between Kitchener and Toronto. The government of Ontario notes multiple projects along the Kitchener Line, including installing an additional fourth track and modifying bridges and station platforms, are underway to support future two-way, all-day GO service. Once construction is complete, the travel time between Kitchener and Union Station will be reduced from 111 minutes to 98 minutes. The government of Canada has invested C$1.9 billion (US$1.4 billion) in the GO Expansion program.

"I applaud the Ontario government on the completion of these important upgrades at Bloor GO/UP Station. As Toronto continues to grow, investments that improve transit connections and increase service will help residents move around the city more easily and support our shared goal of building a more connected city," said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow.

Ground broken on second Scarborough Subway Extension station

The government of Canada and Ontario have also broke ground on Lawrence and McCowan Station, the second of three new stations for the Scarborough Subway Extension. Once open, the new station will accommodate over 5,000 riders during the busiest travel hour and support more than 4,000 daily transfers linking to express bus services on Lawrence Avenue. It will also provide a connection to Scarborough General Hospital.

To accelerate delivery of this project and others like it, the government of Canada and the province of Ontario signed the Canada-Ontario Partnership to Build earlier this year. The Scarborough Subway Extension will extend the Toronto Transit Commission's (TTC) Line 2 subway service 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) from Kennedy Station to Sheppard Avenue and McCowan Road.

The government of Canada is investing over C$2.3 billion (US$1.6 billion) in the Scarborough Subway Extension as part of the largest federal public transit investment in the history of the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). The project will cut commute times in the GTHA. The investment is also part of a C$10 billion (US$7.1 billion) the government of Canada is making in not only the Scarborough Subway Extension, but the Ontario Line, Eglinton Crosstown West Extension and the Yonge North Subway Extension.

“We’re bringing world-class rapid transit to Scarborough by extending the TTC’s Line 2 subway service almost eight kilometers (five miles) farther east. Under Premier Ford’s leadership, we’re building the infrastructure we need to support one of the fastest growing regions in Ontario, and we’re keeping thousands of workers on the job during construction," Sarkaria said.