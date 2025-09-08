Government of Ontario breaks ground on first of three stations for Scarborough Subway Extension

The government of Ontario has broken ground on the first of three stations for the Scarborough Subway Extension. When complete, the 7.8-kilometer (4.8 mile) extension of the Toronto Transit Commission’s (TTC) Line 2 subway service will accommodate more than 10,000 passengers and facilitate over 7,000 transfers during rush hour. A new bus terminal with passenger pickup and drop-off spaces will allow riders to transfer between buses and the new extension.

“The Scarborough Subway Extension will be a gamechanger for the people of Scarborough, making it easier than ever before for commuters to get around quickly and conveniently,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “In the face of President [Donald] Trump’s tariff threats, this project will also support thousands of skilled trades workers and attract new jobs and investment here in Scarborough and around the province.”

According to the government of Ontario, the extension, which aims to be completed by 2030, will accommodate an estimated 105,000 daily trips, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 10,000 metric tons annually. Alstom Transport Canada Inc has agreeded to a single-source contract with the TTC for 55 new Line 2 subway trains. The government of Canada agreed to contribute C$2.2 billion (US$1.6 billion) towards the project in 2021.

"People in Scarborough deserve better access to transit to get to work, school or run errands,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “This new station will move tens of thousands of people each day, helping them connect to subway trains on the new Scarborough Subway Extension and buses that reach every corner of our city. Toronto is investing massively in fixing transit infrastructure and improving service, and with our strong provincial partnership we can serve even more people in Scarborough with reliable, convenient and safe transit."

Metrolinx President and CEO Michael Lindsay added the extension will make choosing transit easier for residents in the Greater Toronto Area.

"Getting started on the stations for this important stretch of new transit is a pivotal moment for Scarborough,” Lindsay said. “During morning rush hour alone, the three stations along the Scarborough Subway Extension will see nearly 30,000 people pass through them to get to and from work, school, home or anywhere in between. With convenient connections to other bus and train lines that span across the community and the region, this project is going to make it easier to choose transit first."