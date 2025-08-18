TTC to pursue single-source contract with Alstom Transport Canada for new Line 2 subway trains

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) has been given the green light by the government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the city of Toronto to pursue a single-source contract for new Line 2 subway trains with Alstom Transport Canada Inc. The TTC notes the current competitive process for the trains has been cancelled and all bidders have been notified.

According to the TTC, the move comes amid U.S. tariffs and economic uncertainty. TTC says it expects negotiations will occur over the next few months, with a report back to the TTC Board on the status of negotiations by the end of the year.

The base procurement is for 70 six-car train sets in total: 55 trains, jointly funded by the federal, provincial and city governments to replace aging trains on Line 2, and 15 trains for the Yonge North and Scarborough extensions. The contract would include options to procure additional trains to meet future needs when funding is committed and subject to Alstom’s performance.

“Torontonians need fast and reliable transit,” said Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow. “With our Line 2 subway cars coming to the end of their lifespan, we’re partnering with provincial and federal governments to buy new trains to keep TTC riders moving. Together, we’re building a better transit system and supporting Canadian workers and jobs in this challenging trade climate.”

TTC CEO Mandeep Lali added, "I would like to thank our funding partners for their support of our new subway trains. With the intention of maximizing Canadian content and supporting Canadian jobs, we will enter into negotiations with Alstom to secure the best product at the best price."