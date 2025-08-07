Yonge North subway extension awards contract for advance tunneling project

The Yonge North Subway extension project advanced as Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Metrolinx award North End Connectors a fixed-price contract of C$1.4 billion (US$1.02 billion) to build twin 6.3-kilometer (3.9 mile) tunnels. These tunnels will stretch from Finch Station of the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) Line 1 to south of Langstaff Road in Markham, where the extension will continue above ground.

The North End Connectors team includes:

Applicant Leads: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd., Ghella Canada Ltd.

Construction: Aecon Infrastructure Management Inc., Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd., Ghella Canada Ltd.

Design: EXP Services Inc., TYPSA Inc.

Financial Advisor: National Bank Financial, Aecon Concessions, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas Canada Ltd, Ghella Investments & Partnerships SpA.

The tunnelling project is being delivered as a design-build-finance contract, using IO’s public-private-partnership (P3) model.

Early work for the project is well underway and major construction will begin once design work is complete.

The scope of work for the project includes: