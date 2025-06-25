Metrolinx, government of Ontario selects Senar to design Line 2 extension of Toronto subway

Metrolinx and the government of Ontario have chosen the Sener engineering and technology group to develop the design to extend Line 2 of the Toronto subway further into Scarborough by performing the stations, track and systems contract for the project.

The new extension has a total length of 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) and runs entirely underground. It includes three new underground stations, each featuring surface-level bus terminals to facilitate modal interchange. Additionally, the project involves upgrading an existing station, eight new emergency exits and four electrical substations.

Sener will develop the detailed design for the architecture, structures and electromechanical installations, as well as for the geotechnics and station caverns, ventilation systems, electrification, signaling and train control, communications and track, landscaping and utilities. Sener will also be responsible for the integration and safety certification.

The new section of the Toronto subway is expected to be used by 105,000 passengers daily, of whom 52,000 will be new subway users, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10,000 metric tons annually.

The project is being developed under a Progressive Design and Build model, a collaborative approach aimed at maximizing coordination between the owner, the contractor, the communities and other stakeholders and at reducing risks during the execution phase. Sener says it has already collaborated with Aecon and FCC Canada Limited in the earlier stages of the process, initially contributing to the consortium selected by Metrolinx, and later, during the preliminary design phase, helping secure the contract to carry out the work.