Excavation begins on four Eglinton Crosstown West Extension stations

The excavation makes way for the subterranean station boxes that will make up the main form of the stations.`
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July 14, 2026
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An aerial view of a Metrolinx Eglinton Crosstown West Extension construction site in Toronto, showing excavation work with piling rigs, cranes and support trailers alongside a busy multi-lane roadway, with a soccer field, apartment towers and the distant city skyline visible in the background.

The construction is set to make way for four underground station boxes to support the extension.

Construction crews have broken ground at four future station sites of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. The stations sites, being constructed by Trillium Rail Partners as part of a Stations, Rail and Systems package, will serve the Martin Grove, Kipling, Islington and Royal York intersections.

Excavation is starting on the extension’s four underground stations, creating the subterranean space for the station boxes—the underground structures that will make up the main form of the station. This comes after

In addition to the four underground stations, the 9.2-kilometer (5.7-mile) extension of Line 5 Eglinton also includes two elevated stations at Scarlett Road and Jane Street and an open-air station at Renforth Drive.

With construction beginning last April on the final set of tunnels that will connect the extension to Line 5 at Mount Dennis Station, as well as on the elevated guideway, work is underway throughout the entire length of the project. 

Metrolinx says the extension will make Line 5 Eglinton an expansive east-west rapid transit line for the Greater Toronto Area, running all the way from Scarborough, Ontario, through midtown Toronto and into Mississauga, Ontario. The project will add seven new stations to Line 5 Eglinton’s 25 stations and stops.

 

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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