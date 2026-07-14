Excavation begins on four Eglinton Crosstown West Extension stations

Construction crews have broken ground at four future station sites of the Eglinton Crosstown West Extension. The stations sites, being constructed by Trillium Rail Partners as part of a Stations, Rail and Systems package, will serve the Martin Grove, Kipling, Islington and Royal York intersections.

Excavation is starting on the extension’s four underground stations, creating the subterranean space for the station boxes—the underground structures that will make up the main form of the station. This comes after

In addition to the four underground stations, the 9.2-kilometer (5.7-mile) extension of Line 5 Eglinton also includes two elevated stations at Scarlett Road and Jane Street and an open-air station at Renforth Drive.

With construction beginning last April on the final set of tunnels that will connect the extension to Line 5 at Mount Dennis Station, as well as on the elevated guideway, work is underway throughout the entire length of the project.

Metrolinx says the extension will make Line 5 Eglinton an expansive east-west rapid transit line for the Greater Toronto Area, running all the way from Scarborough, Ontario, through midtown Toronto and into Mississauga, Ontario. The project will add seven new stations to Line 5 Eglinton’s 25 stations and stops.