GO Transit service to extend to Stratford in July

The government of Ontario is extending GO train service to Stratford, furthering the province’s plan to offer affordable and reliable public transit across the region. Service is set to begin July 6, 2026, with the Kitchener GO Line offering one daily round trip between Stratford and Toronto.

“Under the leadership of Premier [Doug] Ford, our government is extending fast, reliable and affordable transit to more communities across Ontario,” said Ontario Minister of Transportation Prabmeet Sarkaria. “Bringing GO service to Stratford will make it easier for people to travel to Toronto for work, school and tourism while also giving Ontarians and visitors a convenient new way to experience Stratford’s world-class attractions and culture.”

Weekday service will support commuters going to work and school in Kitchener, Brampton and Toronto, with a morning trip from Stratford Station to Union Station and a return trip in the afternoon. Weekend service is designed to support visitors wanting to explore Stratford. GO train service to and from Stratford Station will include stops in Kitchener, Guelph, Acton, Georgetown and Brampton.

“Stratford is one of Ontario’s great cultural destinations, home to a signature theatre festival and a vibrant tourism economy,” said Ontario Minister of Tourism, Culture and Gaming Stan Cho. “By introducing year-round GO train service, we’re making it easier for more people to experience everything Stratford has to offer while supporting local jobs and businesses. This new service will help strengthen tourism in the region and showcase Ontario as a leading destination for arts and culture.”

Expanding service along the Kitchener Line is part of Ontario’s C$70 billion (US$51.1 billion) investment, one of the largest transit expansions in North America. The GO Expansion program is set to deliver two-way, all-day service on GO Transit’s busiest rail routes while GO extensions will bring new and improved service to communities in Durham Region, Kitchener-Waterloo, Hamilton and Niagara Region.

"We are delighted to extend GO train service to Stratford,” said Metrolinx CEO Michael Lindsay. “The GO network has grown to mean so much more than just a way to get to work; it’s a vital link for people looking to enjoy recreation, leisure and cultural activities across our region. My family makes the trip to the Stratford Festival every year, and I’m especially looking forward to joining fellow riders who will now be able to make that journey by rail. By enhancing accessibility for both residents and visitors, we are proud to play a role in supporting local growth and strengthening ties between communities across Southwestern Ontario."