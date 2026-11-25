UZURV and SilverRide have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

UZURV names new CEO

UZURV has named Allie Feakins its next CEO, elevating her from COO to lead the company’s next phase of growth. She has also joined the board of directors.

She succeeds Ned Freeman, who assumed the roles of COO and marketing officer.

“I’m excited to lead this team and to serve our clients, drivers and the riders whose independence we support every day,” Feakins said. “I feel incredibly fortunate to step into the CEO role and strengthen the foundation that has been built at UZURV, which is grounded in our mission to provide exceptional service to riders, in our collaborative approach with our partner agencies and, of course, in continuing to make sure UZURV is a great place to work for our amazing team.”

According to the company, Feakins brings 18 years of executive leadership, growth strategy, and analytics experience from high-velocity technology companies to the role. She earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration from the Darden Graduate School of Business Administration at the University of Virginia.

“Prior to joining UZURV, Allie served as the CEO of a high-growth insurance technology company, and with her experience and her strategic leadership, the board has full confidence that Allie will accelerate UZURV’s growth,” said UZURV Board Chair Gary LeClair. “She knows the business, team and our partners, and the board is excited to see her lead UZURV into its next chapter. With Ned driving operations and marketing, we have the right leaders in the right roles to build on UZURV’s success.”

SilverRide appoints director of safety and compliance

SilverRide has appointed Wesley Shimek as director of safety and compliance. Shimek, who previously served as director of paratransit operations for the West Coast, will lead the company’s safety and compliance functions across all service lines and operating markets, with responsibility for rider safety and security, driver competency standards, regulatory licensing and adherence to transportation regulations and contractual obligations.

“At SilverRide, we believe everyone deserves the freedom to go where they want to go and continue living life on their own terms,” said SilverRide Founder and CEO Jeff Maltz. “Our role is to make that possible through transportation people can trust. Safety is fundamental to that promise. Wesley understands our business from operations and scheduling to quality assurance and regulatory compliance, and he knows that trust is earned on every ride. His appointment reinforces our commitment to the riders, families, drivers and partners who depend on us.”

Earlier in his career, Shimek served as turnkey operations manager at Spare and spent four-plus years at MV Transportation. As a transportation planner at the North Central Texas Council of Governments, he oversaw Federal Transit Administration (FTA) subrecipients and their compliance with FTA regulations, experience that maps directly to the federal safety expectations now shaping the industry.

“A dedicated safety and compliance function changes how safety shows up in our daily operations, from accident investigation and vehicle programs to the technology and data we use to help protect every rider and driver,” said SilverRide COO Aaron McPherson. “As a field operations expert, Wesley knows where safety is earned or lost. Giving him the mandate to expand data-driven safety programs across SilverRide raises the bar for the entire platform.”

In the newly created role, Shimek will lead company-wide safety and compliance strategy, overseeing regulatory licensing, compliance audits, accident reporting and investigations, vehicle safety initiatives and standardized safety policies and procedures across operating markets. He will also guide the evaluation and implementation of safety technologies, including in-vehicle camera programs, to further strengthen rider and driver safety.

Shimek will oversee SilverRide’s established safety and regulatory compliance programs, support driver competency standards and lead the development of data-driven safety initiatives. He will also support new market launches, ensuring consistent application of SilverRide’s safety and compliance standards as the company continues to grow.

“Riders place their trust in SilverRide every day and honoring that trust is what drew me to this role,” Shimek said. “My goal is to make safety something riders can feel on every trip and to ensure our experienced, credentialed drivers have the clear standards, resources and support they need to deliver it. At a time when the industry is placing greater emphasis on safety, I want SilverRide to help set the standard.”