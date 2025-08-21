UZURV to roll out new Metro Mobility Premium on-demand service Sept. 3

UZURV is rolling out a new service across the entire Metro Mobility paratransit service area in the Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn., region for Premium On Demand riders starting Sept. 3. According to UZURV, Metro Mobility has a long history of innovation in same-day, rider choice paratransit, first launching the precursor of the current Premium on Demand program back in 2004.

Currently, the program allows eligible riders to schedule rides in advance or same day, with their choice of provider for each ride. The program subsidizes trips up to $20 per ride, with riders paying a $5 copay and any costs above a $25 fare. Riders receive an estimated out-of-pocket cost at the time of booking.

“Metro Mobility’s service provides the community with a wonderful on-demand assisted mobility option for paratransit riders in the Twin Cities region, offering riders their choice of quality providers for same-day on demand service,” said UZURV CEO Ned Freeman. “We are honored to have been selected to be part of the program and look forward to doing our best to serve the community well.”

UZURV notes it facilitates accessible, door-to-door transportation with drivers who complete background checks, drug screenings and who are onboarded to provide sensitive service for people with disabilities and older adults. Metro Mobility riders will book and manage rides with the free, fully accessible UZURV Ride app or through the UZURV call center. The program will include wheelchair accessible vehicles.