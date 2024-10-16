Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority brings on UZURV to operate some paratransit services

Beginning Nov. 4, 2024, UZURV will operate in central Iowa to provide connecting trips to existing Des Moines Area Regional Transit Authority’s (DART) paratransit customers.

UZURV vehicles operating the new service are regular passenger vehicles marked with a decal displaying DART’s logo on the vehicle. In addition to UZURV, DART also partners with Yellow Cab Company to provide some paratransit trips. This partnership will help to ensure DART’s paratransit customers receive timely service and a comfortable experience when DART receives more requests for trips than can be provided by DART vehicles.

The process for booking a ride and the cost for a trip remain unchanged for customers. Paratransit customers must pay before or at the time of the trip.

The new DART UZURV service offers: