UZURV partnering with Houston Metro to support METROLift paratransit service

UZURV has become the new service provider for METROLift, the Metropolitan Transit Authority of Harris County’s (Houston Metro) paratransit service. UZURV provides METROLift an additional option to assign trips as a provider integrated within the program.

“Our goal is to ensure that every METROLift customer can travel with confidence, respect and dignity,” said Houston Metro Vice President of Specialized Transit Services Michael Andrade. “UZURV shares that vision, and this partnership helps us deliver more consistent, dependable service well into the future. By working together, we’re creating lasting improvements that will benefit riders for years to come.”

UZURV says it created a new network of fully compliant drivers in 41 days and began providing service on Nov. 18, integrating with RideCo to immediately help strengthen METROLift’s ability to serve the community. According to the company, drivers on the UZURV network are specially onboarded to understand the needs of individuals with disabilities and to provide service with patience, professionalism and care.

“The commitment by [Houston] Metro leadership and staff to continue to innovate and improve access to high quality mobility options for Greater Houston is clear,” said UZURV CEO Ned Freeman. “We will work hard to live up to that promise as we provide service for riders across the Houston region.”