People on the move: SilverRide, RATP Dev USA

SilverRide Inc. and RATP Dev USA have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

SilverRide promotes Laura Williams to chief of staff

Williams, who has been with SilverRide since 2022, directly oversaw development of the credentialed driver pipeline that enabled the company to meet rapidly accelerating market demand and reach more than one million rides per year.

In her new role, she will partner directly with SilverRide Co-founder and CEO Jeff Maltz on enterprise strategy, organizational design, investor communications, market development and execution across SilverRide’s paratransit, healthcare, and direct-to-consumer service lines.

"SilverRide is defining the category for assisted transportation at scale, and the leadership team we are putting in place reflects the size of the opportunity in front of us,” Maltz said. “Laura's work building our qualified driver network gave the company the operating capacity to meet demand market by market across the country. Promoting her to chief of staff sharpens our ability to extend that footprint, deepen agency and healthcare partnerships and execute the next phase of growth with the operating discipline this business now requires."

As director of market development, Williams led high-volume driver sourcing, screening and qualification across more than 25 major metropolitan markets. Her work spanned live assessments of qualifications and fit; onboarding to the platform and ongoing operational support; partnership with operations leadership on retention strategy and performance analytics; building a team to scale this effort; and close collaboration with the executive team to implement and refine SilverRide’s growth strategy. SilverRide notes that the credentialed driver network she built underpins the company’s 95% on-time performance and ADA-compliant assisted transportation services across more than 35 major metro areas.

"SilverRide sits at the front of a category that is scaling faster than traditional models can absorb,” Williams said. “Demand from transit, PACE partners and our retail clients continues to outpace what most of the market can deliver, and our work is to keep building the operating infrastructure via our platform that lets us serve it. The next phase is about extending our footprint with discipline, deepening agency and healthcare partnerships and continuing to define the safety standard for assisted transportation at scale."

RATP Dev USA appoints two to leadership team

RATP Dev USA has appointed Steve Sherrer as chief development officer. In this role, Sherrer will lead RATP Dev USA’s business development, client growth, proposal, pricing, marketing and communications and commercial strategy functions. He will focus on strengthening client partnerships and support continued growth across the U.S. market.

Sherrer most recently served as senior vice president of operations for RATP Dev USA, where he supported operational performance, service delivery and local team leadership across the company’s portfolio.

“Steve brings a deep understanding of our business, our clients and the communities we serve,” said RATP Dev USA CEO Matt Booterbaugh. “His operational experience, industry knowledge and commitment to partnership make him exceptionally well suited to lead our development strategy. As we continue to grow, Steve’s leadership will help ensure that we pursue opportunities that align with our values, strengthen our client relationships and support the delivery of safe, reliable and high-quality transportation services.”

Prior to his role as senior vice president of operations, Sherrer held leadership positions supporting transit systems and agency partnerships, including serving as general manager for Votran in Volusia County, Fla. His career has included work across fixed route, paratransit, operations management, service delivery, safety, customer experience and community-focused transportation planning.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to step into the role of chief development officer for RATP Dev USA,” Sherrer said. “Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand how strong operations, strong partnerships and strong local teams come together to deliver meaningful service for communities. I look forward to working with our clients, partners and teams across the country as we continue to grow thoughtfully and build on the momentum RATP Dev USA has created.”

Sherrer’s appointment follows RATP Dev USA’s leadership transition, naming Ibrahima Toure as COO. Together, the appointments are designed to strengthen the company’s operational focus, streamline leadership alignment and support continued growth across the U.S.