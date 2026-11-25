Thanksgiving for North Texans can mean crowded roads and packed schedules. For locals using public transportation, Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s service changes may affect how you get to your holiday festivities.

DART announced several service modifications for Thanksgiving and the day after, with most operating on weekend or holiday schedules. The changes vary by service and day.

Here’s what to know about riding DART this Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

Thanksgiving Day

Light rail trains will operate on a weekend schedule, departing every 20 minutes from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and every 30 minutes outside those hours. Silver Line trains will depart hourly.

Buses will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thursday, with routes running every 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during downtimes.

No Trinity Railway Express trains will be in service on Thanksgiving Day

Both GoLink and Paratransit services will be available from 5 a.m. to midnight.

DART’s customer relations center, administrative offices, DARTmart, lost and found and customer support center will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Black Friday

Light rail trains will run on a weekend schedule, running every 20 minutes between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and every 30 minutes otherwise, with Silver Line trains departing hourly. DART buses will operate on a Saturday schedule, and routes will run every 15 to 20 minutes during peak hours and every 30 minutes during slower times.

TRE service will operate on a Saturday schedule, with trains running every 30 minutes from the start of service until noon. Hourly trains will depart from noon to 4 p.m., and then 30 minute service will resume.

GoLink and Paratransit will be available from 5 a.m. to midnight.

The customer service center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but the administrative offices, DARTmart, lost and found and customer support center will remain closed.

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