The Regional Transportation Commission (RTC) of Southern Nevada, Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), King County Metro and Metrolink have announced changes and new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

RTC of Southern Nevada appoints next CEO

The RTC of Southern Nevada Board of Commissioners have appointed Angela Castro as the agency’s next CEO.

Castro will assume the role on Jan. 15, 2027. She currently serves as RTC's deputy CEO. She brings 18 years of experience at the RTC of Southern Nevada to the role. Before becoming deputy CEO, Castro held other senior leadership positions at the agency, including chief strategy, policy and marketing officer. Prior to joining the agency, she held marketing and media positions with the Las Vegas Monorail, MGM International and the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

“Angela understands this agency, this community and the critical role transportation plays in Southern Nevada’s future,” said Clark County Commissioner and RTC of Southern Nevada Board Chair Justin Jones. “Throughout her career, she has demonstrated an ability to bring people together, navigate complex challenges and deliver results for our region. Her experience, relationships and leadership will be invaluable as the RTC [of Southern Nevada] enters its next chapter.”

Castro will succeed longtime CEO M.J. Maynard-Carey.

“I am incredibly grateful to the RTC [of Southern Nevada] Board of Commissioners for their trust and confidence in me and to MJ Maynard-Carey for her leadership and mentorship,” Castro said. “I am proud of what our team has accomplished and honored to lead this organization into its next chapter. As Southern Nevada continues to grow, the RTC [of Southern Nevada] will remain focused on strengthening our transportation network, supporting our region’s economy and connecting people to the places and opportunities that matter most. I look forward to working alongside our board, team and regional partners to build on our progress, navigate the challenges ahead and continue to make a difference in the community we serve.”

MTA names Paul Grether acting Long Island Rail Road president

Grether will succeed Rob Free, who retired after serving as LIRR president since 2023.

Grether currently serves as chief of Grand Central Madison Operating Company, a position he has held since the facility opened in 2023. In that role, Grether leads operations and maintenance of the 700,000 square foot terminal and other infrastructure assets constructed under East Side Access, the MTA’s largest-ever capital project. He led start-up planning, navigated federal approvals prior to its opening in 2023 and has led the facility ever since.

“Long Island Rail Road is on a roll, and Paul Grether knows how to bring the first-class rider experience he has overseen at Grand Central Madison to customers and stations across our system,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “Paul combines deep operational experience with the forward-looking vision LIRR needs to take the next leap forward. I’m confident our riders will continue to see positive results under his leadership.”

Previously, Grether led Cincinnati Metro's bus operations, planning department, the start-up of the Cincinnati Streetcar and railroad holdings. He started his transit career at the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority in various functions, including Federal Transit Administration program management, planning, bus and rail operations and program management of the Atlanta Streetcar. Grether is a past chair of the American Public Transportation Association Streetcar Subcommittee.

“Long Island Rail Road service knits this entire region together, and I’m honored to lead the team that makes it all possible,” Grether said. “Thanks to Rob’s support, Chair Lieber’s confidence and Gov. [Kathy] Hochul’s pro-transit leadership, I know this organization can continue delivering exceptional service for our riders.”

King County Metro names next director of bus operations division

King County Metro has named Christina O’Claire as the agency’s next director of its bus operations division.

O’Claire served as the director of the agency's mobility division from 2019 until her move to bus operations. In that role, she led approximately 300 employees and managed a $220 million annual operating budget.

During her time as director of the mobility division, O’Claire worked with teams to strengthen connections between mobility and bus operations in scheduling, route and stop planning and customer communications.

O’Claire replaces Phil DeVault, who retired from the agency in September. According to King County Metro, Katie Chalmers is serving as interim director of the mobility division during recruitment for a permanent director.

Metrolink CEO Darren Kettle to retire in 2027

Kettle's retirement from Metrolink will be effective Feb. 26, 2027. His retirement will conclude a 37-year career in public service, including more than five years leading Metrolink.

Since joining the agency in September 2021, Kettle has guided the agency through the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including changing travel patterns and financial challenges that have affected the broader transportation industry.

Under his leadership, the agency launched Metrolink Reimagined to transform regional rail through more frequent, all-day service and improved connections that better reflect modern travel behaviors. Kettle also championed Metrolink’s Student Adventure Pass pilot program, which offered the region’s first free student rail pass, and was the driving force behind a variety of customer-focused initiatives that simplified fares, introduced new technologies and strengthened regional partnerships, making public transit a more convenient option for Southern Californians.

Kettle has represented Metrolink and the broader commuter rail industry in state and federal policy discussions. In April 2024, he testified before the U.S. House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee's Subcommittee on Railroads, Pipelines and Hazardous Materials on behalf of the Commuter Rail Coalition. He also participated in numerous state legislative hearings, including sessions on the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor using these opportunities to advocate for transportation funding, infrastructure resilience and improved passenger rail service.

Most recently, Kettle led efforts to secure $20 million in state operating assistance, working with state leaders, county member agencies and regional stakeholders to secure critical support through fiscal year 2028. The funding prevented proposed service reductions and will provide stability for Metrolink customers while the agency works toward long-term financial sustainability.

“Darren has dedicated nearly four decades to connecting the people and communities of Southern California,” said Metrolink Board Chair Doug Chaffee. “He came to Metrolink during one of the most difficult periods in the agency’s history with unwavering optimism about the future of regional public transportation. Through unprecedented challenges, he recognized opportunities to make Metrolink more accessible and convenient for customers, modernize our service model and improve coordination between transit agencies. On behalf of the board, I want to thank Darren for his leadership during this particularly consequential chapter.”

Before joining Metrolink, Kettle served for 14 years as executive director of the Ventura County Transportation Commission, where he led multimodal transportation initiatives and strengthened regional partnerships. He previously held leadership positions with the San Bernardino Associated Governments, now the San Bernardino County Transportation Authority, and the Riverside County Transportation Commission.

“Public service has been more than a lifelong calling; it's given me a chance to give back to the communities that have shaped my life, and that's something I'll always take great pride in,” Kettle said. “As a regular Metrolink rider, I've especially enjoyed getting to know fellow passengers, hearing their stories and learning about how public transportation can better serve their needs. Those conversations have strengthened my belief in the promise of regional rail in an area notorious for widespread traffic congestion. As I prepare to step away from the public sector, I can make our customers a familiar promise: I will continue to see you on the train.”

Metrolink says the board will oversee the leadership transition and executive search for Kettle’s successor.