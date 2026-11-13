People on the move: MTA LIRR President Rob Free to retire after 34 years

Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) President Rob Free will retire on Nov. 20, 2026, after 34 years with the agency. He has served as LIRR president since 2023.

Since Free took over as president, MTA says on-time performance reached 96%, the highest level in over a decade, public safety in the system reached new heights and weekday ridership has gone to 102% of pre-COVID levels. Free also oversaw the first three years of service to Grand Central Madison.

MTA says it will conduct a nationwide search for Free’s successor.

“Under Rob Free, the Long Island Rail Road has delivered better service, for more riders than ever,” said MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber. “He has positioned this agency to continue delivering fast, frequent and reliable service for years to come. His extraordinary record of service is a model to everyone who wears the LIRR uniform.”