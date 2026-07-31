People on the move: MTA, MDOT, HRT, Denver RTD

The Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), Hampton Roads Transit (HRT) and the Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) have made new appointments to their respective leadership teams.

Tony Bridges appointed as next MTA administrator

Bridges will succeed outgoing MTA Administrator Holly Arnold, effective Sept. 1, 2026.

"Tony Bridges brings a rare combination of hands-on transit experience, legislative insight and an unwavering commitment to Maryland," said Maryland Gov. Wes Moore. "From his time in the House of Delegates to his leadership at [Maryland Department of Transportation] MDOT and within my administration, Tony has proven that he knows how to deliver real results for Marylanders. He understands that transit is the ultimate connector to opportunity, and I am confident that under his leadership, the Maryland Transit Administration will build a safer, more reliable and more equitable transportation network for our entire state."

Bridges currently serves as deputy legislative officer for Gov. Moore, where he leads the development, coordination and advancement of the administration’s economic development legislative agenda. He previously served as assistant secretary at MDOT, guiding the agency’s statewide equity and public engagement strategies. His tenure at MDOT also included roles as senior advisor to the secretary and chief of staff for the MTA. From 2019-2023, Bridges served as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Baltimore’s 41st District and a member of the Appropriations Committee.

“I want to thank Administrator Arnold for her service at the Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration,” said MDOT Secretary Katie Thomson. “During her more than 13 years of service with MTA, Administrator Arnold has been a tireless champion for transit, advancing initiatives such as modernizing the light rail, implementing transformative upgrades to the metro subway system, building the Purple Line and infusing a can-do spirit in her work and support of our phenomenal transit employees. We wish her the best in her next chapter. We look forward to Tony Bridges rejoining the Maryland Department of Transportation team and using his deep transportation experience and enthusiasm for the Baltimore-region to help us deliver world-class transit services.”

Bridges notes that he is “eager to continue the work and advance Gov. Moore’s transit agenda of providing safe, efficient and reliable transit across Maryland with world-class customer service.”

MDOT names next director of public transit

MDOT has promoted Roderick Bailey as director of public transit. He previously served as the deputy director in that division. The move comes after Shirley Wilson retired as public transit director in June.

“Roderick’s years of experience in public transit are a valuable asset to this agency,” said MDOT Executive Director Brad White. “His leadership will continue our commitment to provide safe, reliable public transportation for all Mississippi communities with an emphasis on the needs of the riders.”

Bailey has more than 17 years of experience with MDOT. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Mississippi College. Prior to MDOT, Bailey served as the deputy bureau director of reimbursement at the Mississippi Division of Medicaid. He has also worked as a loan officer for the Mississippi Veterans Home Purchase Board.

HRT appoints interim president and CEO

The Transportation District Commission of Hampton Roads (TDCHR), the governing body of HRT, has appointed Noelle Pinkard, its current organizational advancement officer, as interim president and CEO, effective Aug. 1, 2026.

Pinkard will assume the interim leadership role following the retirement of William Harrell, who is retiring after 14 years leading Hampton Roads Transit and 40 years of distinguished public service.

“Noelle’s experience, leadership and deep understanding of our organization position her well to guide HRT during this transition,” said TDCHR Chair Hope Harper. “We are confident she will provide steady leadership as the commission continues its search for HRT’s next president and CEO.”

In her current role as organizational advancement officer, Pinkard oversees strategic initiatives that support the agency’s mission, organizational growth and long-term planning. During her tenure, HRT says she has played a key role in advancing organizational priorities and strengthening relationships across the region.

Denver RTD names next director of safety and environmental compliance/chief safety officer

Denver RTD has selected Jimmy Vigil as the agency’s next director of safety and environmental compliance/chief safety officer, effective July 26, 2026. He had been acting in the role since April.

The agency says Vigil brings more than 35 years of leadership experience to this critical agency position, that includes experience in public transportation, energy infrastructure, environmental compliance, emergency management and security operations. In the role, he will continue to oversee all aspects of safety and environmental compliance across the agency, ensuring the agency adheres to federal and state regulations and maintains a safe and secure working environment. He will also lead the agency's safety programs, conduct comprehensive safety and environmental audits and coordinate closely with regulatory partners.

Vigil joined Denver RTD in 2021 as manager of rail safety, supporting operations, facilities and frontline teams across the agency. In this role, he led investigations using root cause analysis, advanced federal compliance efforts, implemented Federal Railroad Administration regulations and fatigue risk programs and coached employees to strengthen safety culture across bus and rail operations.

Prior to Denver RTD, Vigil was a safety and security manager for Exxon Mobil Corp., leading teams and overseeing assignments in Texas, Vietnam, Iraq, Tanzania and Papua New Guinea. He earned a Master of Arts in Human Security and Peace building from Royal Roads University and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Studies from Metropolitan State University of Denver.