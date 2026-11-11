Hill Country Transit District to rebrand The HOP to The Ride in 2027

The Hill Country Transit District is rebranding its on-demand microtransit system and fixed-route service from The HOP to The Ride. The new name will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2027.

The update includes a new logo, colors, website and updated look across the vehicles, as well as an updated rider app, signs, materials and other rider information. The current service area will not change and neither will fares. According to KCENTV in Central Texas, any increases to fares or changes to services would be part of a separate public involvement and approval process.

With the new name, the agency is introducing updated service names. The agency says the new names aim to help riders better understand where services operate and how to use them:

Ride On-Demand (formerly microtransit): The flexible, app-based, on-demand transportation service operating within designated zones.

Ride Rural (formerly Demand Response): The flexible, demand response service that provides rides within the same county and from county to county to approved cross-county destinations.

Regional Commuter (formerly RC Bell or Urban Regional Commuter): The scheduled transportation service that connects communities to major transit hubs throughout microtransit zones.

Cavazos Connector (no name change): The name will remain the same.

"As our services have grown and evolved, we knew it was time for our brand to grow with us," the Hill County Transit District said in a statement. "The Ride is a new name and a new look designed to better reflect who we are today and where public transportation in our communities is headed next. While we'll look a little different, the transportation you rely on isn't going anywhere. This rebrand is about changing how we look and how we talk about our services—not changing our commitment to getting you where you need to go."