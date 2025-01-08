Transdev expands WeRide microtransit service

Transdev has expanded its WeRide microtransit service to Peoria, Ariz. This expansion makes Peoria the fourth city in the WeRide program, joining Avondale, Goodyear and Surprise. The service aims to provide residents with greater mobility and access to essential destinations like jobs, shopping and recreation.

Operating within a 10-square-mile zone, Transdev says the Peoria service is designed to meet local transportation needs by offering demand-response transit, especially in areas where traditional bus services are limited. WeRide’s flexible, on-demand model works to ensure seamless connections for first- and last-mile transportation while integrating with the existing Valley Metro network for a streamlined mobility experience.

According to Transdev, the WeRide program has already demonstrated success in other cities. The company says Avondale recently surpassed two million riders and expanded to Saturday service to accommodate increased demand. Goodyear has seen its daily ridership double, prompting an increase in fleet size. Across all service areas, rider satisfaction remains high, with app ratings consistently above 4.9 stars since the program launched, notes Transdev.

“WeRide has transformed how residents access their communities, providing reliable and flexible transit options that meet their unique needs,” said Transdev General Manager of Avondale and Goodyear Jacob Fritz. “I’m thrilled to see Peoria embrace this innovative service and look forward to the positive impact it will bring. Our goal is to build partnerships that deliver measurable results while creating a sustainable and reliable service for every city we serve.”