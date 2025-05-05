Arrowhead Transit to launch redesigned service June 2.

On June 2, Arrowhead Transit will launch its redesigned service in Chisago and Isanti, Minn., counties as part of the RideSmart 2025 initiative, which represents one of the most comprehensive rural transit redesigns in Minnesota. The RideSmart 2025 initiative aims to improve service reliability, simplify the rider experience and expand access to key destinations throughout the region.

“This was more than a route update—it was a complete reinvention of how public transit operates in these counties,” said Sandra Wheelecor, Arrowhed Transit assistant director of operations and author of the RideSmart 2025 Route Redesign Report. “From new technology integrations to intuitive maps and clearly marked schedules, every element of this launch is designed to make rural public transportation easier to use, more accessible and better aligned with community needs.”

Key RideSmart 2025 initiatives include:

12-plus new and redesigned routes, covering urban centers, rural communities and regional corridors.

Expanded Dial-A-Ride boundaries for Cambridge and North Branch, Minn., improving equity for residents in newer developments and underserved areas.

Consistent loop timing to simplify planning and reduce confusion for riders.

New visual system maps and brochures, developed specifically for rural navigation.

Saturday and Sunday service options, reflecting the increasing demand for weekend mobility.

Integrated Transit Link connections, ensuring cross-county accessibility.

Over 30 percent growth in ridership across Chisago and Isanti counties since Arrowhead Transit assumed operations in 2021.

Arrowhead Transit notes the advancements stem from months of community engagement—including surveys, public meetings and stakeholder collaboration with healthcare providers, employers, schools and local government officials.

“Our new maps and route visuals were intentionally designed to make sense for rural riders—many of whom are navigating without apps or advanced trip planners,” said Arrowhead Transit Communications Manager Dominick Olivanti. “This redesign puts local knowledge and rider experience at the center.”