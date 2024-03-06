Palo Verde Transit rebrands as RidePV

A ribbon cutting and celebratory open house was held in in Blythe, Calif. on March 5 to introduce riders to the Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency's new look after its rebranding. The agency will now opperate in its network of services as RidePV.



Palo Verde Valley Transit Agency was formed in 1978. At the time of formation, the agency adopted the universal bus icon as its logo. During the last year, leadership recognized the importance of the agency having its own standalone identity.



In addition to a new name, the initiative also included an update to vehicle wraps, as well as enhancements to the customer experience, with a focus on the user-friendliness of bus stop signage and published schedule information.



“I’m very proud to see this rebranding effort come to life,” said RidePV General Manager George Colangeli. “Our agency has been a cornerstone for our community since its inception. We wanted our new look to convey to riders our commitment to delivering the reliable service they count on while showcasing the fact that we are actively planning what the future of transit looks like in our community.”



Geographically, the Palo Verde Valley is in an extremely rural region of Riverside County known for its agricultural diversity and located approximately 170 miles east of Riverside along Interstate 10 at the Colorado River. The service area is primarily based within the city of Blythe and the unincorporated Riverside County areas of Mesa Verde and Ripley. The agency also offers an express service to the Coachella Valley.



The new RidePV logo features the Colorado River at the center, cutting through the “Desert Gold” and “River Blue” colors that make-up the rest of the graphic. To develop the new logo and manage the different aspects of the rebranding process, the RidePV team worked with consultancy BCreative LLC.