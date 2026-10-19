MN: Rochester North Broadway park-and-ride service shifting in November

Rochester Public Transit will temporarily relocate its North Broadway park-and-ride lot starting Nov. 1.

The buses currently stopping at the former Chateau Theater CMX parking lot will start picking up commuters in the the Rochester Transportation Center parking lot at 4300 E River Road. The route timetables are not expected to change with the relocation.

This temporary relocation will remain in place until early 2027, when the city's new North Broadway park-and-ride facility near the Rochester Recreation Center, 21 Elton Hills Drive NW, is expected to open.

The new 200‑space facility is designed to enhance transit access and rider comfort with a concrete parking structure, a two‑bus transit stop and a sheltered passenger area. The facility will also serve as a transit hub where multiple routes will converge, providing riders with convenient connections between services.

© 2026 the Post-Bulletin.

Visit www.postbulletin.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.