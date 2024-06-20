City of Rochester, Minn., approves Ia Xiong as director of transit and parking department

The city of Rochester, Minn., has named Ia Xiong as director of the city's transit and parking department. Xiong was appointed interim director of the city's newly established transit and parking department in March.

“I am proud to announce the appointment of Ia Xiong as the director of the parking and transit department," said City of Rochester Assistant City Administrator Ryan Yetzer. “During her time as interim director, Ia has demonstrated her ability to provide strategic leadership and direction for all activities that comprise the transit and parking department. With her exceptional leadership, Ia continues to navigate our city through the implementation of its inaugural bus rapid transit (BRT) system. “Her dedication to enhancing transit processes has been remarkable and I have full confidence that she will excel in guiding our team through the transformative opportunities that lie ahead.”

Xiong served as the transit and parking systems manager since 2019 under the direction of the public works director. In that role, she managed the day-to-day operations of transit and parking. Xiong is also a member of the team responsible for the design and construction of LINK Rapid Transit, the city of Rochester’s $143 million BRT system scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

Rochester City Council adopted an ordinance creating the transit and parking department earlier this year. The department oversees the operations of Rochester Public Transit, including fixed route service, express service, ZIPS paratransit service and Link BRT. Under Xiong’s leadership, the department also is responsible for the management and maintenance of Rochester’s six publicly owned parking ramps and six surface lots—including the first city-owned park-and-ride facility.

“It is an honor to continue serving the city of Rochester and the community,” Xiong said. “There are many exciting initiatives in transit and parking and I look forward to this new role as director of the transit and parking department. I am proud to be part of a hardworking fantastic team.”

Prior to joining the city, Xiong worked at the Metropolitan Council and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. She received her bachelor of science Degree in civil engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Minnesota.