City of Rochester, Minn., appoints Ia Xiong as interim director of transit and parking department

The city of Rochester, Minn., has appointed Ia Xiong as the interim director of the city's newly established transit and parking department. The appointment follows the city council approval of the recommendation that transit and parking services move from a division of public works to a separate department.

“We are excited about the establishment of the transit and parking department and the appointment of Ia Xiong, who has been a valuable member of the city of Rochester organization," said City of Rochester's Deputy City Administrator Cindy Steinhauser. "Her contributions to sustaining and growing transit and parking operations have been significant and include managing operations during a global pandemic, successfully pursuing state and federal funding for infrastructure and operational improvements to both systems and helping to lead one of the largest capital projects in our community.”

Former City of Rochester Public Works Director Wendy Turri will continue to assist in the transition to the new department until her retirement from the city in June 2024.

“I look forward to continuing to serve the city of Rochester and our residents, businesses and visitors in this role," Xiong said. "We have a lot of meaningful work ahead, including a 2.8-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) system that will operate 18 hours a day, seven days a week. We have a great team and I am committed to working with other members of the Development Services and Infrastructure leadership team."

Xiong has served as the transit and parking systems manager since 2019 under the direction of the public works director. In the role, she managed the day-to-day operations of transit and parking. Xiong is also a leading member of the team responsible for the design and construction of LINK Rapid Transit, the city’s $143 million BRT system scheduled to open by the end of 2026.

Prior to joining the city, Xiong worked at the Metropolitan Council and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. She received her bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., and is a registered professional engineer in the state of Minnesota.