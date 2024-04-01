Rochester RTS extends Bay Street route to provide more access to jobs

The Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Rochester, NY, is extending Route 24 Bay Street to the Waring Road Plaza, which will provide customers with access to the New York State Department of Labor RochesterWorks! Career Center, Monroe County WIC, the U.S. Postal Service, Norton Village Recreation Center, Family Dollar and the Fernwood Park Apartments.

The extension of Route 24 Bay Street began on April 1, 2024.

“One of the many ways RTS contributes to the success of our economy is by providing customers in disadvantaged communities with access to job sites, job training and employment support facilities,” said RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. “I thank the New York State Department of Labor, Sen. Samra Brouk (D-NY), Assemblymember Sarah Clark (D-NY-136) and Waring Road Plaza owner James Wolk for their support of this expanded route. RTS believes that partnerships like these are a great way to break down barriers to transportation, grow the transit system and meet the changing needs of the community.”

“Accessibility to resources is essential for New Yorkers searching for employment,” said New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “This route extension will help more job seekers in the Rochester area tap into our services in their search for careers they will love.”

“We are very excited that RTS is extending Route 24 Bay Street to Waring Road Plaza,” Wolk said. “This will provide transportation services to and from Waring Plaza for labor, banking, post office, income tax preparation, grocery/household needs and services for women, infants and children. We thank everyone that was involved in the approval process to provide easier access to these much-needed services for the community.”