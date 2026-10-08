MDOT awards $400,000 in Small Business Grant Program funding to support 38 small businesses along Purple Line

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded $400,000 in new grants to support operations at 38 small businesses along the Purple Line alignment. The Maryland Transit Administration’s (MTA) Purple Line will span 16-miles and include 21 stations along an east-west corridor from New Carrollton in Prince George’s County, Md., to Bethesda in Montgomery County, Md.

MDOT notes construction of the Purple Line is 92% complete and is set to open for passenger service at the end of next year. The Purple Line will directly connect to the Metrorail's Red, Green, Silver and Orange Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will also connect to MARC, Amtrak and local bus services.

The Small Business Grant Program was created to support small businesses along the alignment currently impacted by construction. Since the start of 2025, the program has awarded 287 grants totaling $3 million. The next round of grant applications is open through Nov. 7.