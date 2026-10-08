MDOT awards $400,000 in Small Business Grant Program funding to support 38 small businesses along Purple Line

Construction of the Purple Line is 92% complete and is set to open for passenger service at the end of next year.
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Oct. 8, 2026
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An up close shot of a a Purple Line LRV at Adelphi Road&ndash;UMGC&ndash;UMD station.

An up close shot of a a Purple Line LRV at Adelphi Road–UMGC–UMD station.

The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) has awarded $400,000 in new grants to support operations at 38 small businesses along the Purple Line alignment. The Maryland Transit Administration’s (MTA) Purple Line will span 16-miles and include 21 stations along an east-west corridor from New Carrollton in Prince George’s County, Md., to Bethesda in Montgomery County, Md. 

MDOT notes construction of the Purple Line is 92% complete and is set to open for passenger service at the end of next year. The Purple Line will directly connect to the Metrorail's Red, Green, Silver and Orange Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will also connect to MARC, Amtrak and local bus services.

The Small Business Grant Program was created to support small businesses along the alignment currently impacted by construction. Since the start of 2025, the program has awarded 287 grants totaling $3 million. The next round of grant applications is open through Nov. 7. 

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Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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