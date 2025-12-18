Purple Line Small Business Grant Program awards $500,000 in latest round of funding

The Maryland Department of Transportation has awarded $500,000 in grants to 40 small businesses impacted by the construction of the Purple Line for operational support. The Purple Line Small Business Grant Program was created in 2025 and has since invested $2 million in nearly 200 small businesses in Montgomery and Prince George's counties.

"The Maryland Department of Transportation is doing everything we can to expeditiously finish building the Purple Line and support small businesses impacted by its construction," said Maryland Department of Transportation Acting Secretary Samantha Biddle. "These grants provide some relief as we continue to advance and accomplish major milestones on this transformational project."

Construction of the Purple Line project continues and currently is approximately 85% finished. All light-rail vehicles needed for the project have arrived in Maryland, and all light-rail tracks have been installed in Prince George's County. Construction continues along the 16-mile alignment, with much of the remaining construction in Montgomery County and system testing advancing along the alignment.

More than $300,000 of the small business grants awarded in this round of funding are being directed toward businesses along Bonifant Street in Silver Spring. Eligible businesses along the 900 block of Bonifant Street have received $25,000 each in grant funding this year to continue operations during construction. The agency says that Bonifant Street is home to a diverse set of restaurants that have been heavily impacted by construction for an extended period. Just a few stops further on the Purple Line, the Takoma Langley Station will offer easy access to Takoma Langley Crossroads, home to nearly 200 food, retail and service businesses along University Boulevard and New Hampshire Avenue. The area is also experiencing impacts as the construction continues, allowing a variety of businesses in the area to be eligible for the grant funding.

The Maryland Department of Transportation stresses that businesses remain open during construction and encourages residents to support these local small businesses.

The Purple Line Small Business Grant Program began in February 2025 and offers three grant rounds each year. Grant awards to eligible businesses are prioritized based on the location of the business and its proximity to areas most significantly impacted by construction in the past and upcoming six months. Grant amounts depend on business size and location, and funds may be used for any business-related expenses. Eligible businesses must primarily conduct business with customers onsite at a location within a quarter mile of the Purple Line and have been open and operational since July 1, 2023.

This is a highly competitive grant program and not all businesses that are eligible will receive funding. Businesses that did not receive an award from this round of funding and businesses that did not apply are encouraged to apply in the next funding cycle, which opens March 2, 2026. Program details, full eligibility requirements and a link to the grant application can be found on the Purple Line website.