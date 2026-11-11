Pierce Transit approves procurement of up to 60 buses for service expansion

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners approved authorization for the agency to purchase or refurbish up to 60 buses necessary to begin voter-approved service expansion, contingent upon certification of the approval of Proposition 1, which the agency says looks favorable based on the current election results.

The approved authorization will secure funding for a strategic mix of new, used and refurbished transit buses. According to the agency, by utilizing a flexible approach that balances new vehicle purchases with fleet restoration, it can maximize cost-efficiency and stretch public dollars.

According to KOMO News, Proposition 1 will increase the agency’s sales tax rate from 0.6% to 0.9%, which will allow the agency to increase bus service by 47% during the next several years. The new tax rate takes effect April 1, 2027.

“Our community sent a clear message that they want a more connected, reliable transit system,” said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus. “With nationwide supply chains heavily backlogged, securing our manufacturing slots immediately is critical. This proactive step ensures we have the fleet capacity ready to launch new routes and reduce wait times without unnecessary delays.”

The agency says expediting the procurement of expansion buses helps it avoid lengthy transit vehicle manufacturing backlogs that would otherwise stall the rollout of the expanded service voters requested. Upon certification of the election results for Proposition 1, Pierce Transit will begin executing vendor contracts immediately to bring the new vehicles into service as quickly as possible.