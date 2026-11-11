Pierce Transit approves procurement of up to 60 buses for service expansion

The authorization will allow the agency to purchase new, used and refurbished buses ahead of a voter-approved expansion expected to increase service by 47%.
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Nov. 11, 2026
2 min read
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A green, white and blue Pierce Transit Stream Community Line bus, unit 10184, with MultiCare branding stops at a curbside bay labeled &ldquo;A,&rdquo; as a man in a tan cardigan and jeans walks toward it past a covered station shelter and parking garage.

A Pierce Transit Stream Community Line bus, a partnership with MultiCare, stops at a station bay as a rider walks toward it.

The Pierce Transit Board of Commissioners approved authorization for the agency to purchase or refurbish up to 60 buses necessary to begin voter-approved service expansion, contingent upon certification of the approval of Proposition 1, which the agency says looks favorable based on the current election results.

The approved authorization will secure funding for a strategic mix of new, used and refurbished transit buses. According to the agency, by utilizing a flexible approach that balances new vehicle purchases with fleet restoration, it can maximize cost-efficiency and stretch public dollars.

According to KOMO News, Proposition 1 will increase the agency’s sales tax rate from 0.6% to 0.9%, which will allow the agency to increase bus service by 47% during the next several years. The new tax rate takes effect April 1, 2027.

“Our community sent a clear message that they want a more connected, reliable transit system,” said Pierce Transit CEO Mike Griffus. “With nationwide supply chains heavily backlogged, securing our manufacturing slots immediately is critical. This proactive step ensures we have the fleet capacity ready to launch new routes and reduce wait times without unnecessary delays.”

The agency says expediting the procurement of expansion buses helps it avoid lengthy transit vehicle manufacturing backlogs that would otherwise stall the rollout of the expanded service voters requested. Upon certification of the election results for Proposition 1, Pierce Transit will begin executing vendor contracts immediately to bring the new vehicles into service as quickly as possible.

About the Author

Brandon Lewis
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Brandon Lewis

Associate Editor

Brandon Lewis is a recent graduate of Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Lewis is a former freelance editorial assistant at Vehicle Service Pros in Endeavor Business Media’s Vehicle Repair Group. Lewis brings his knowledge of web managing, copyediting and SEO practices to Mass Transit magazine as an associate editor. He is also a co-host of the Infrastructure Technology Podcast.

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