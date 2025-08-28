Pierce Transit opens first new transit facility since 1998

Pierce Transit is opening its new transit facility on Aug. 31, the first new facility to open for the system since the Tacoma Dome Station was completed in 1998. The new Spanaway Transit Center will become the terminus of the agency’s highest ridership line, Route 1, along with the agency’s high-capacity route, the Stream Community Line. The previous terminus for these routes was a simple bus stop.

The new facility, located along Mountain Highway/State Route 7, features several amenities for riders and bus operators. Upgrades include:

Parking for up to 38 cars, with parking for up to 250 cars coming in the transit center’s second phase, slated to begin construction in 2027. This will give people from around the area a new option of parking their car and catching a bus ride as far north as Tacoma, where they can connect at Tacoma Dome Station with other local bus routes, Sound Transit Express routes, the Sound Transit T Line through Tacoma, Sounder commuter rail, Amtrak trains and eventually Sound Transit Link light rail.

A comfortable waiting area featuring covered shelters, lighting, benches and dedicated locations for departures and arrivals for each route.

Two electric vehicle chargers available to the public. When parking is expanded in the second phase, 2% of parking spaces will be for electric vehicles.

Other amenities include a drop off zone for rideshares, green design initiatives, including stormwater solutions that infiltrate 100% of stormwater runoff to prevent pollutants, and water from leaving the site.

A bus operator comfort facility that features bathrooms and energy efficient appliances like low-floor fixtures and heat pumps.

Pierce Transit notes that prior to the opening of the new transit center, most of the amenities were not available to riders or operators within miles of the center’s location.