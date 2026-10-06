WMATA orders additional 100 buses under NFI contract

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) has exercised its second-year options under its five-year contract with NFI Group Inc. (NFI) for 500 buses. The order includes 75 Xcelsior® hybrid-electric forty-foot transit buses and 25 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ battery-electric forty-foot transit buses. NFI notes that the options are being exercised from New Flyer’s Q2 2026 backlog.

“[WMATA’s] investment in our hybrid and battery-electric buses shows a strong commitment to efficiency and modernization,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “We’re proud to supply Buy America-compliant vehicles that support the agency’s innovation goals and boost local manufacturing across the country.”

Funding for these buses is coming from a mix of federal, state and local programs, including grants from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission grant program. WMATA says these new buses are set to replace retiring fleet units and aim to elevate passenger comfort and operational efficiency, aligning directly with its five-year Strategic Transformation Plan in an effort to become the region’s premier choice for safe and efficient transportation.

“Our newest buses have enhanced safety features, give customers more room, improved comfort and the latest onboard features to enhance their travel experience,” said WMATA COO Leroy Jones. “These vehicles represent an important investment in a modern fleet that better serves our customers today while preparing us for the future.”

WMATA’s purchase of low- and zero-emission buses continues its progress under its five-year contract with New Flyer. In February 2025, New Flyer announced a base order for 100 hybrid-electric buses, followed by the announcement of WMATA's Year 1 options in February 2026 for an additional 75 Xcelsior® 40-foot hybrid-electric buses and 25 Xcelsior CHARGE NG™ 40-foot battery-electric buses.