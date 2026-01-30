NJ Transit completes initial NFI contract with order of 375 additional buses

NFI Group Inc. (NFI) and subsidiary New Flyer of America Inc. has received an order from New Jersey Transit (NJ Transit) for an additional 375 Xcelsior® 40-foot, clean-diesel transit buses. This order comes on top of a larger, previously announced multi-phase fleet replacement program, with initial orders placed in the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

Awarded in the first quarter of 2024, the original contract included a base order of 550 Xcelsior 40-foot, clean-diesel transit buses to be delivered in three distinct lots, along with options for an additional 750 units. With this newly extended order, NJ Transit has now completed the full base order of 550 buses, leaving all 750 optional buses available for future procurement.

“The Xcelsior buses included in this contract deliver dependable, cost-effective performance while improving safety and accessibility for passengers,” said NFI North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart. “Built for durability and long service life, these new buses will help NJ Transit continue providing the reliable, essential transportation services that keep communities and economies moving every day.”

With this additional contract option, NJ Transit can continue replacing aging buses without reducing or adjusting service. NFI notes building and deploying these replacement vehicles strengthens domestic manufacturing, secures good local jobs and ensures taxpayers get maximum utility from their investment in public transit.

“This additional order underscores NJ Transit’s unwavering commitment to our customers and to delivering the safe, reliable service they depend on every day,” said NJ Transit President and CEO Kris Kolluri. “Modernizing our bus fleet is a critical investment in our riders, our employees and the communities we serve. These new buses move us closer to our goal of a fully modernized bus fleet by 2031—improving reliability, accessibility and comfort while ensuring we can continue meeting the needs of hundreds of thousands of daily trips across New Jersey.”