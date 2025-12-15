WMATA Board adopts updated Strategic Transformation Plan

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) Board of Directors adopted the agency’s updated Strategic Transformation Plan, which builds on the original Strategic Transformation Plan adopted in 2023 and reflects progress WMATA has made in recent years, including improvements across the system.

“[WMATA] is committed to delivering a transit system that is safe, frequent and reliable every day,” said WMATA General Manager and CEO Randy Clarke. “This updated Strategic Transformation Plan creates a clear path forward, aligns our teams and resources and reflects the input we heard from employees, customers and regional partners.”

The agency notes revisions to the plan were shaped through extensive engagement, including more than 40 interviews with board members and staff, nine employee town halls, a public hearing, outreach to more than 14 regional partners and community groups and benchmarking with peer transit agencies. Public and employee surveys and comments also informed the updates. In all, WMATA received 379 written comments from the public and staff.

WMATA says the updated plan introduces updated objectives and key results focused on safety and security, reliability, convenience, workforce development, financial responsibility and organizational efficiency. The plan also strengthens its commitment to its core values: safe, customer centric, ethical, innovative and continuously improving.

“The Strategic Transformation Plan captures our shared commitment to [WMATA’s] future,” said WMATA Board Chair Valerie Santos. “It strengthens our ability to provide excellent service now and lays the foundation for the world-class transit system our region will depend on tomorrow.”

With board adoption, WMATA will begin implementing the updated plan immediately, with regular public reporting to track progress and maintain transparency.