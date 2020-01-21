New transit service coming to New Glasgow and Stellarton

The three-year pilot will be operated by Pictou County Transit.

Jan 21st, 2020
Nova Scotia Gov Twitter
Province of Nova Scotia Twitter

The towns of Stellarton and New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, Canada, will now be able to offer a fixed-route bus service for the first time in decades thanks to an investment of C$200,000 (US$153,144) from the province.

“This is an important investment in the area that supports building stronger rural communities,” said Leo Glavine, Nova Scotia Minister of Communities, Culture and Heritage. “Access to transportation helps people of all ages stay connected, attend social events, access employment opportunities, important health services, education and so much more.”

CHAD Transit will operate the new service in addition to its existing on-demand, door-to-door service offered for Pictou County residents. The fare for passengers will be C$3.00 (US$2.30) with discounts available for youth, seniors and pre-purchased tickets or passes.

“Stellarton is pleased the province is nurturing this idea with significant funding. The fixed-route bus service will offer our citizens an affordable, convenient and environmentally friendly form of transportation,” said Stellarton Mayor and CHAD Transit Executive Director Danny MacGillivray. “I often hear people question how they can get around without a car. In 2020 and beyond, the answer for Stellarton and New Glasgow residents will be Pictou County Transit.”

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks added, “This is an important initiative for our citizens and our community as it will provide them with the opportunity to shape more aspects of their lives and well-being. I am very happy to have our council understand the community need and make the three-year commitment to the fixed-route pilot. Public transportation has the opportunity to reduce greenhouse gases which is directly aligned to New Glasgow’s participation to the Partners for Climate Protection program and the Global Covenant of Mayors Pilot Showcase.”

Quick Facts:

  • The C$200,000 (US$153,144) provincial investment is through the Strategic Community Transportation Investment Program.
  • This will be a three-year public transit pilot project.
  • Improving access to community transportation is a cornerstone of the government’s Poverty Reduction Blueprint, Community Transportation Action Plan and is identified as a priority in SHIFT – Nova Scotia’s Action Plan for an Aging Population.
