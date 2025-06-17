Detroit DOT launches same-day paratransit service.

The Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) has launched DDOT Now, its new same-day paratransit service. Before the launch, residents with disabilities in need of paratransit services needed to schedule their ride at least a day in advance.

“Like anyone, paratransit users can have unexpected transportation needs arise, and we want them to know DDOT will be there for them when they need us, even on short notice,” said DDOT Executive Director of Transit Robert Cramer.

DDOT Now will be available to all current and future DDOT paratransit riders between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Trips via DDOT Now can be booked as quickly as one hour in advance. Riders can call over the phone between the hours of 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. to schedule their ride. The service area and fare of $2.50 is the same as those for DDOT’s standard paratransit service. DDOT Now trips and availability are limited. The program is funded by a mix of federal and local dollars.

“We at DDOT are committed to providing quality transportation to our paratransit riders, and DDOT Now is another way for us to do so,” said DDOT Paratransit Interim Executive Director DeMarcus Garrett. “The same-day service model will give our paratransit riders the freedom, independence and flexibility to get to wherever they need to go as quickly as one hour from scheduling their trip.”

DDOT says its paratransit service has seen major improvements and enhancements over the past few years. Dispatch, eligibility screening, scheduling, call center and other services were brought in-house in 2023, and several dozen paratransit employees were hired. New contracts were issued for transportation services later that year, with the focus on providing more reliable service. DDOT says on-time performance has increased to at least 98 percent for each provider, and a performance dashboard is now available for viewing via the paratransit website.