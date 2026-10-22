Halifax Transit taps Nova Bus for upgraded high-capacity articulated bus fleet

The order covers 18 vehicles that are set to gradually replace aging stock.
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Oct. 22, 2026
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Rendering of a white and blue Halifax Transit articulated bus, numbered 802, against a gray studio background.

18 articulated buses are on order from Nova Bus to replace aging rolling stock for Halifax Transit.

Nova Bus has been awarded a contract for 18 Nova LFS Artic buses by Halifax Transit. The new vehicles will gradually replace the agency’s first-generation articulated buses.

The manufacturer says this new order further fortifies the longstanding partnership between Nova Bus and Halifax Transit. Since 2010, Nova Bus has delivered more than 320 buses to the municipality, supporting the various stages of its transit network modernization efforts. This includes the deployment of proven diesel models and articulated buses, as well as the recent delivery of 60 fully electric Nova LFSe+ buses.

"Halifax Transit is a valued partner with whom we have built a relationship founded on trust and close collaboration for more than 15 years. This new order demonstrates the strength of our commitment to the Halifax Transit Authority and our ability to meet its high-capacity transportation needs throughout the life cycle of these new buses," said Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier.

Built on the integrated structure of the Nova LFS, Nova Bus says the articulated LFS Artic is suited to Halifax Transit's operational requirements and the climate of Atlantic Canada. Its structural integrity works to maximize driver and passenger safety at all times.

"Nova Bus has been an important partner in Halifax Transit's success. We appreciate their continued support and look forward to working together to provide safe, reliable and sustainable transit service for our community," said Halifax Transit Executive Director Robin Gerus.

About the Author

Noah Kolenda
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Noah Kolenda

Associate Editor

Noah Kolenda is a recent graduate from the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism with a master’s degree in health and science reporting. Kolenda also specialized in data journalism, harnessing the power of Open Data projects to cover green transportation in major U.S. cities. Currently, he is an associate editor for Mass Transit magazine, where he aims to fuse his skills in data reporting with his experience covering national policymaking and political money to deliver engaging, future-focused transit content.

Prior to his position with Mass Transit, Kolenda interned with multiple Washington, D.C.-based publications, where he delivered data-driven reporting on once-in-a-generation political moments, runaway corporate lobbying spending and unnoticed election records.

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