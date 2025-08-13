Calgary Transit awards contract to Nova Bus to produce 120 LFSe+ fully electric city buses

Calgary Transit has awarded a contract to Nova Bus to produce the first 120 LFSe+ fully electric city buses for the agency. Nova Bus notes production of the buses is scheduled to begin in 2027 at its Canadian factories.

"We are very honored and proud of our 15-plus year partnership with Calgary Transit, which continues with these 100 percent electric Nova Bus buses,” said Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier. “These will complement the current Nova Bus fleet of [compressed natural gas] and diesel buses that are providing daily transit services for the people of this great Canadian city. This is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability for the well-being of the community.”

According to Calgary Transit, the awarding of the contract to Nova Bus is part of its commitment to improving its service and to achieve its goal of decarbonating its transit system. Nova Bus says the investment, supported by the federal government, will increase the size of its bus fleet while diversifying its propulsion modes in public transit and reducing long-term costs.

Equipped with two charging options, Nova Bus notes LFSe+ buses can use overhead charging via a pantograph, as well as a plug-in system using two sockets located on each side of the bus, ensuring full adaptability to existing charging infrastructure and facilitating efficient route planning.