New Flyer, Nova Bus receive battery electric bus orders from BC Transit

BC Transit is bringing electric buses to more locations within its service area, as 66 electric buses are on order from two pre-qualified suppliers, Nova Bus and New Flyer. Additionally, nine communities throughout British Columbia have transit electrification infrastructure projects getting started.

“Electrification of our fleet is a significant part of our plan to reduce GHG emissions and ensure a cleaner and healthier future for everyone," said Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit. "With other active procurements underway and work advancing on charging infrastructure designs in communities, it’s an exciting time for BC Transit and our partners."

In total, BC Transit expects to install approximately 134 new electric bus charging points during the next two years in Chilliwack, Kamloops, Kelowna, the Regional District of Nanaimo, Nelson, Powell River, Sunshine Coast, Victoria and Whistler, B.C. Bus allocations to each community will be confirmed as the projects progress.

BC Transit anticipates the 66 buses will arrive incrementally starting in early 2025 and completed by mid-2026. In addition, BC Transit will be procuring more electric buses to support previously announced funding and will share specific details in future announcements.

Funding totaling C$395.5 million (US$288.4 million) for buses and infrastructure was announced in July 2023.

“Innovation in our public transit system helps us create a greener future for everyone," said Rob Fleming, B.C. minister of transportation and Infrastructure. "As we start to electrify our transit fleet, more people will be able to make cleaner transportation choices affordably. The communities of B.C. will soon be seeing new electrical infrastructure for their transit needs.”

Costs are shared with the government of Canada, the province of British Columbia and local government partners. In total, BC Transit expects to procure 115 new battery electric buses under this funding. .

The projects advance BC Transit’s objectives to lower greenhouse gas emissions and are part of the organization’s commitment to meet goals outlined in the province of British Columbia’s CleanBC roadmap.