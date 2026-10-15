MO: A new bus system takes Chiefs fans to Arrowhead Stadium. Here’s how it works

Chiefs fans who don’t want to drive to Arrowhead Stadium on game days have a new way to get there.

Rally OurBus, a crowd-powered bus service that operates in other NFL markets, has officially started round-trip service to Chiefs home games. The next confirmed bus service is Sunday, Oct. 18, when the Chiefs return from their bye week to host the Los Angeles Chargers.

For fares starting at $80 per person, travelers can book their seats and get picked up at different hotels around the Kansas City area, such as Home2 Suites and Hotel Indigo in downtown Kansas City and the Sheraton and Westin hotels at Crown Center. A pickup spot is also available at 7th and New York Streets in Lawrence.

The bus service says you do not have to stay at the hotel to book a spot on the bus.

Rally also allows fans to request rides from additional locations in Overland Park and Olathe in Kansas and Columbia in Missouri. These additional pick-up spots from fans who request rides can be added once enough passengers have signed up.

The website’s FAQ says it typically requires a minimum of five riders from a given point in order to confirm the additional stop.

Kansas City is the latest to join Rally’s NFL markets, according to a press release. Other cities where the bus service operates includes Buffalo and Green Bay. The company says they transport more than 3,000 Bills fans annually.

“Arrowhead is one of the best places to watch football, but getting there isn’t always easy, especially if you’re visiting Kansas City without a car,” said Axel Hellman, co-founder of Rally OurBus, in a statement. “We want fans to spend less time worrying about transportation and more time enjoying game day, whether that’s meeting other Chiefs fans on the bus or tailgating before kickoff.”

How does Rally OurBus work?

Bus riders can book their spots online by selecting one of the available options and purchasing a seat. There is also an app available to download on phones where you can book your spot on the bus.

Travelers will receive an email from Rally with trip details and a QR code a day before the trip, according to Rally’s website. Scan your code or type in your booking number on the bus kiosk to enter, or you can also check your name and booking number with the bus driver to claim your spot.

The motor coach bus is equipped with reclining seats and onboard restrooms, with food and alcoholic beverages permitted. Fans attending the game can leave their items on the bus, since it’ll be locked after guests are dropped off at the venue.

The bus will drop and pick you up at the same spot at Arrowhead Stadium. All buses, regardless if they’re a Rally bus or public transit, drop fans off at the Missouri Welcome Center area between Gates 1 and 2. Buses will leave up to 45 minutes after the conclusion of the event, including any post-game ceremonies unless otherwise noted.

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