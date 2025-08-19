KCATA to continue providing transit service to Missouri's Kansas City

KCATA's board approved a contract for transit services, ensuring the city receives uninterrupted transportation.
Fares will be reinstated in 2026 as part of the updated transit services contract with the city.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) will continue to provide transit service to the city of Kansas City, Mo., after KCATA's Board of Comissioners unanimously approved a service contract during a special meeting. 

“First and foremost, we are thankful that service will continue uninterrupted,” said KCATA CEO Frank White III. “We appreciate City Manager [Mario] Vasquez shepherding this contract process to a successful conclusion and look forward to working with Councilman Eric Bunch on our board, who will provide a direct line of communication with the council.”

Some of the key terms of the new contract include:

  • This will be a 12-month contract running through April 30, 2026.
  • Fares will be reinstated in 2026.
  • Free fares will be offered to those who qualify, but they will need to obtain a specific fare mechanism.

“This agreement ensures that residents in Kansas City, Mo., continue to have reliable access to the transportation services they depend on,” said KCATA Board Vice Chair Bridgette Williams. “The contract also allows us to now focus on the agenda of true regionalism, which includes the implementation of functionally free fare policy and uniting the region to ensure equitable transportation for everyone.”

KCATA Board Chair Reginald Townsend added, “We are grateful for the advocacy demonstrated and want to assure the community, especially our current riders, that KCATA is committed to building a better, more connected transit system, and delivering a customer experience we can all be proud of."

