Kansas City public transit agencies to enforce fare payment June 1

Fares are returning to public transit throughout Kansas City, Mo., public transit as of June 1. Included are services provided by Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA), Johnson County Transit and Unified Government Transit. The Kansas City Streetcar will remain fare-free. Additionally, cash fare will no longer be accepted on buses.

The fare breakdown for KCATA is as follows:

Single Ride: $2.00

Daily Pass: $4.00

Weekly Pass: $20.00

Monthly Pass: $62.50

Riders who qualify for reduced fare pricing will pay half of the above prices.

Fares will be collected either via tapping a contactless payment card from Visa, Discover or Mastercard, using the RideKCGO app to pay with stored value or by using a limited-use pre-programmed day pass available for purchase.

Transfers adjustment

Instead of traditional free transfers, RideKC will offer fare capping. Once individual ride spending reaches the cost of a daily, weekly or monthly pass, riders stop being charged automatically so long as they use the same payment method for every transaction.

The transit authority is set to release additional information about reduced fare eligibility requirements and off-the-bus locations where single, daily, weekly and monthly passes will be available for purchase as the fare-reinstatement date approaches.