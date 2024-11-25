Arrowhead Transit works to improve transit experience and accessibility with tech updates 

Arrowhead Transit has launched a series of technological improvements to enhance public transportation services to create a more efficient, reliable and user-friendly experience for all new and current passengers.

Enhancements on the horizon:

Mobile payment solutions: Introducing mobile apps and in-app payment options, making it easier for riders to access services without the hassle of cash transactions.

Improved scheduling and tracking: An enhanced scheduling system will allow passengers to plan their trips with greater ease. Real-time tracking capabilities mean that riders will always know when their bus is arriving, reducing wait times and increasing confidence in services.

Accessibility upgrades: Accessibility features will be implemented to ensure that all riders, including those with disabilities, can easily navigate transit options.

Arrowhead Transit will actively be seeking feedback to inform these technological enhancements. The agency plans to host upcoming Q&A sessions to engage with the public, address any questions and continue to gather insights to refine its services.

“We are excited to implement these technological advancements that will enhance public transportation for everyone in our region,” said Arrowhead Transit Marketing and Public Relations Dominick Olivanti. “These improvements align with our mission to push Greater Minnesota forward and ensure that our services remain relevant and accessible.”