Unified Government of Wyandotte County, Kansas City launch microtransit paratransit service

A new microtransit and paratransit service has been launched by the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kan., (UG) Transportation Department to provide passengers with more efficient, responsive public transportation. The IRIS application, provided by RideCo, is a cloud-based service that enables riders to improve their overall experience in planning, reserving and paying for their rides in a single application. Both services operate under the RideKC brand.

“IRIS allows us to improve performance and service, identify driver trends, increase shared rides and ensure on-time performance,” said UG Transportation Director Deasiray Bush. “We are encouraged by the initial feedback on the quality of these services as more equitable transportation options in our community.”

With the IRIS app, riders can now request same-day service for rides with either paratransit through Wyandotte County or microtransit services, which have been launched in Midtown KCK and southwest Edwardsville, with plans to introduce an additional service area in the Northeast/Fairfax area later this year.

“Teaming up with the Unified Government, we're enthusiastic about our role in modernizing the paratransit service," said Prem Gururajan, co-founder and CEO of RideCo. "Our partnership ensures riders receive the high-quality service they've come to expect, now with the added convenience of on-demand accessibility. RideCo's cutting-edge technology has streamlined operations behind the scenes, enhancing overall efficiency.”

Microtransit services are $3 per ride and can be paid for through the IRIS mobile application, IRIS booking website or by calling UG Transportation Dispatch.