DART launches new bus maintenance apprenticeship program 

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) is collaborating with the Dallas Independent School District (ISD) Automotive Technician Program of Study to launch a mentorship program for students that are interested in working in the public transit. The High School Student Bus Maintenance Externship Program aims to deliver supervised, hands-on educational exposure to bus maintenance and related technical career pathways for each participating student. Through this initiative, participating Dallas ISD high school students will be paired with DART bus maintenance professionals throughout the semester to gain real-world, industry-level training.

“DART recognizes just how important it is to support education in the region and to cultivate the next generation of diesel maintenance mechanics. Our expansive fleet of vehicles and professional mechanics are available for Dallas ISD students to expand their experience,” said DART COO Trenise Winters. “Through this collaboration, we aim to help our Dallas ISD partners prepare students while addressing the current diesel maintenance mechanic workforce shortage in our industry.”

The agency says its bus maintenance professionals plan to deliver a series of learning opportunities for the students, including multi-point vehicle inspections, engine fundamentals and interior climate system maintenance.

"Our students grow the most when they’re in the real world solving real problems," said Dallas ISD Deputy Chief of Strategic Initiatives Oswaldo Alvarenga. "For us, partnering with DART is a meaningful way to support the next generation of skilled technicians while creating immediate, hands-on impact for our students in high-demand career pathways."

Apprenticeship programs are growing across the industry

The new program follows in the footsteps of other transit agencies that recently launched apprenticeship programs. Stadler's apprenticeship program gives high school students the opportunity to earn wages, gain hands-on experience in rail manufacturing, pursue an associate degree in advanced manufacturing and transition into full-time careers.

STAR Transit's Guiding Star Mentor Program helps mentor and grow the careers of its frontline workers. Lane Transit District's Bus Operator Apprenticeship program pairs the trained mentors with new hires to help them adjust to the significant demands of the job. The Denver Regional Transportation District has a general repair mechanic apprenticeship program for bus maintenance that provides mechanic students with consistent one-on-one instruction, coaching and support, with the goal for graduates to move into a general repair mechanic role within the agency. Milwaukee County Transit System offers a 18-month registered apprenticeship program for mechanics and a 12-month registered apprenticeship program for new bus operators.