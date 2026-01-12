Denver RTD launches bus maintenance apprenticeship program

The Denver Regional Transportation District (RTD) has launched a general repair mechanic apprenticeship program for bus maintenance. The agency notes 10 mentors and five mentees have been accepted into the program that allows participants to choose whom they will be linked with over an 18-month period to master fundamental skills.

According to Denver RTD, the program provides mechanic students with consistent one-on-one instruction, coaching, and support. When they finish the program, the goal is for graduates to move into a general repair mechanic role within the agency.

The program is the first experience working as a mechanic for De Thomas Cervantes, who joined Denver RTD seven years ago and previously worked within the agency’s mechanic helper program. He says he has been impressed thus far by the standards and expectations that have been established, as well as there being coordination for the program to oversee daily scheduling, needs and auditing.

“When I heard about the program, I thought it would be a good idea to be able to pass on the knowledge and the good qualities that I got from the guys over here a long time ago, to help out the new guys as much as I could,” Cervantes said.

Denver RTD says responsibility for apprenticeship rests both with the agency and Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 1001.

“There are no real trade schools that teach you how to do our jobs,” said ATU 1001 Vice President Julian Gutierrez. “They teach you heavy duty stuff. They teach you semi, tractor trailer stuff, but they don't teach you transit. We’re really having to build our own, which we’ve kind of already done with the mechanic helper program. We didn't have to reinvent the wheel. It just needed a little bit more fine tuning.”

Denver RTD notes apprenticeship provides the same instruction as was given during its mechanic helper program, but with more structure and focused attention. According to Denver RTD Technical Training Manager Dave Plumisto, the learning students receive is similar to the automotive-specific instruction offered at local trade and technical schools.

“Being dedicated to work with somebody and knowing where they're working and what they're working on is a great value to both members that are on the floor, so they can develop a relationship and know what things are happening, and it's going to get to the point where the mentor is going to step back, and the mentee is going to take over,” Plumisto said.

Denver RTD Learning and Training Specialist Allison Korinek says being able to train for a new career path while being paid full time with benefits doesn’t happen just anywhere or in any role. She helped develop the curriculum for the mentor training.

“If we can start connecting the dots for the educational network on the front range and for those prospective workers that we're trying to reach through career fairs and other venues, the possibilities are kind of endless to make all that come together,” Korinek said.

ATU 1001 Workforce Development Coordinator Eliseo Acosta has assisted with the launch of the apprenticeship program and many others across the United States. He notes that he is impressed by the scheduling, support and structure.

“What struck me was the collaboration between labor and management and how they're both on board to see this succeed and to see these individuals climb, which was pretty incredible,” Acosta said. “I have seen the benefits. I'm a product of apprenticeship, and when you have somebody to guide you, it reduces the anxiety, it reduces the fears of doing something new because it is life-changing.”

Beyond bus maintenance, the agency notes they are looking to expand apprenticeships in other areas.

“I think apprenticeship changes the dynamic of the workplace, in that it supports people in having a career, and particularly the connection with others,” said Denver RTD Employee and Labor Relations Director Kent Enwright. “I think it's an evolution to a higher skilled workforce, a more satisfied workforce and in that context, one that has less turnover. You want to raise the level of everybody, and I think this is one of those tools to do it and build some loyalty to the organization.”