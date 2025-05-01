MCTS launches two bus apprenticeship programs

The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) launched two apprenticeship programs in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) and the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU). Wisconsin’s coach/bus mechanic and bus operator registered apprenticeship programs are the first transit apprenticeship programs in the state.

"Wisconsin Apprenticeship helps develop a skilled workforce to meet industry needs and provides pathways to in-demand jobs like those in the transit field at MCTS," said DWD Secretary Amy Pechacek. "With record-breaking numbers of registered apprentices and youth apprentices, the broad appeal of apprenticeship is clear. It is an incredibly successful program for launching careers and building the workforce Wisconsin needs."

MCTS Interim President and CEO Julie Esch said, “Millions of people rely on public transit to get to work. We encourage other transit agencies across the state to start a similar workforce initiative to address the shortage of bus operators and mechanics. This shortage comes in the face of a growing trend of increased bus ridership in Wisconsin.”

About the coach/bus mechanic apprenticeship program

MCTS is offering an 18-month registered apprenticeship program for mechanics through the Wisconsin DWD Bureau of Apprenticeship standards. Once the apprentices fulfill program requirements, they can move into mechanic positions with MCTS. The curriculum consists of hands-on learning and mentorship at MCTS.

The agency notes that because there is a lack of a toolkit to moving up the career ladder into a mechanic position, it will award each mechanic apprentice with a set of tools valued at $4,000 for their training, which will become the apprentice’s own when they complete the program.

Each apprentice will earn between $30-$33 per hour (depending on their position prior to starting the program). Each trainer will receive an additional $4 per hour above their current wages for their time invested in the apprentices.

The apprentices will receive a coach/bus mechanic journey worker’s card issued by the state upon completion of the program. MCTS notes the goal is to begin each 18-month program with two mechanic apprentices.

About the coach/bus operator apprenticeship program

MCTS is offering a 12-month registered apprenticeship program for new bus operators through the Wisconsin DWD Bureau of Apprenticeship standards. In addition to on-the-job learning, MCTS says apprentices will also meet with a mentor who will provide additional guidance to ensure the long-term success of the apprentice.

The apprenticeship program is expected to improve the retention of new bus operators. MCTS notes the operator apprentices are selected both internally and externally for the full-year program. Each candidate will also be trained incustomer service skills.

Each operator apprentice will be assigned to a mentor. The mentor will be a current MCTS employee who can coach the new employee and share experiences. All the mentors have been bus operators at the agency for at least three years.

MCTS notes each apprentice will earn $24.54 per hour. Each mentor-trainer will receive an additional $2 per hour above their current wages for their time invested in the apprentices.

Apprentices will receive a coach/bus operator journey worker’s card issued by the state upon completion of the program.

MCTS’s goal is to begin with an inaugural group of 25 operator apprentices and two mechanic apprentices. The agency is now accepting applications for the next class in the fall.

“Congratulations to our ATU Local 998-Milwaukee and MCTS for establishing Wisconsin’s first registered coach/bus mechanic and bus operator apprenticeship programs. As a leader in developing workforce development programs in the transit industry, our union knows these programs are critical in preparing transit workers for the challenges on the job and helping them to advance careers,” said ATU International President John Costa. “Collaboration with union and management works because our members know the demands of the job better than anyone. We believe these innovative programs will serve as a model for transit agencies across Wisconsin.”