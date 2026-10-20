Trapeze MPS introduces fixed-route scheduling platform at APTA EXPO 2026

At the 2026 American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference and Expo, Trapeze Mobility Planning and Scheduling (MPS) introduced a connected platform designed to reimagine fixed route scheduling. With built-in optimization, real-time schedule validation and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered decision support, the platform helps transit agencies evaluate scenarios faster, identify cost savings automatically, and make informed service-planning decisions at every stage of the scheduling process.

The platform connects every stage of fixed route scheduling—from route planning and trip building to blocking, runcutting and rostering—in one visualexperience. Built-in optimization automatically uncovers cost savings while real-time schedule validation checks schedules as they’re built. Ask Advisor adds an AI-powered data intelligence layer that lets schedulers ask questions in plain language and act on the answers.

“When we asked what comes next, we weren’t starting from zero. We were building on decades of proven technology that agencies depend on. That history makes this next chapter possible: not innovation for its own sake, but innovation that has earned the right to be trusted,” said Trapeze MPS General Manager Simon Gurecki.

During the live panel at the conference, Trapeze MPS Director of Product Management Ian Clark outlined what comes after the initial launch. The platform establishes a foundation for deeper intelligence and continued innovation, helping agencies navigate an increasingly dynamic transit landscape.

The company says the milestone is the first step in Trapeze MPS’s broader vision for fixed route scheduling.