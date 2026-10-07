Safe Fleet Transit introduces new intelligence platform at APTA EXPO 2026

At the 2026 American Public Transportation Association TRANSform Conference and Expo, held Oct. 4 through Oct. 7 in Chicago, Safe Fleet Transit introduced a new intelligence platform designed to help transit agencies make faster, more confident decisions through connected operational intelligence and feature interactive demos of its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered innovations.

"Agencies don’t need more data, they need certainty in critical moments," said Safe Fleet President Mike Hagan. "Bringing together video, telematics and safety systems, with intelligent analysis and AI-driven insight, helps transit agencies identify issues earlier, respond faster and make decisions with greater confidence.”