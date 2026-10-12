APTA presents APTA Awards, reveals new Hall of Fame members, AdWheel winners

During the 2026 American Public Transportation Association (APTA) TRANSform Conference and Expo, held Oct. 4 through Oct. 7 in Chicago, the association presented its 2026 APTA Awards and named four members to its Hall of Fame. It also announced the 2026 winners of its AdWheel Grand Awards.

APTA Awards and Hall of Fame

In July, APTA awarded 12 organizations and leaders with APTA Awards for their vision, leadership and commitment to public transportation, as well as inducted four new members into its Hall of Fame.

The association says the 2026 APTA Awards recognize organizations and leaders in the public transportation industry in North America who have demonstrated significant leadership, are outstanding role models of excellence and whose accomplishments and innovations have greatly advanced public transportation.

In a press release announcing the winners, APTA President and CEO Paul P. Skoutelas said that “the achievements and legacies of our awardees represent the passion and expertise driving public transportation forward. Their work strengthens the communities they serve and sets a standard for excellence across our industry.”

APTA Award winners

Outstanding Public Transportation System

Indian River Transit, Vero Beach, Fla. – Three million or fewer annual passenger trips.

Caltrain, Millbrae, Calif. – More than three million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips.

Valley Metro, Phoenix, Ariz. – More than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips.

San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS), San Diego, Calif. – 50 million or more annual passenger trips.

Outstanding Partnership in Public Transportation

Metra, WSP and the HOH Group, Inc.

Innovation Awards

City and County of Honolulu; Skyline – fully automated rail system; Honolulu, Hawaii.

Jacksonville Transportation Authority; Neighborhood Autonomous Vehicle Innovation service; Jacksonville, Fla.

San Bernardino County Transportation Authority; Metrolink – Zero Emission Multiple Unit hydrogen fuel source passenger rail vehicle; San Bernardino, Calif.

Distinguished Service

Freddie O’Connell, Mayor, Nashville, Tenn.

Outstanding Public Transportation CEO

MJ Maynard-Carey, Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada, Las Vegas, Nev.

Outstanding Public Transportation Board Member

Denise Figueroa, Capital District Transportation Authority, Albany, N.Y.

Outstanding Public Transportation Business Member

Charles Di Maggio, Greystone Real Estate Advisory Group, New York, N.Y.

New APTA Hall of Fame members

Dorval R. Carter, Jr., Chicago, Ill.

Nuria Fernandez, Washington, D.C.

Larry Jackson, Long Beach, Calif.

Chuck Wochele, Canandaigua, N.Y.

AdWheel Grand Awards

APTA also honored 15 marketing, communications and customer experience campaigns from across the public transportation industry with its 2026 AdWheel Grand Awards. The awards recognize APTA member public transportation systems and business members whose innovative efforts advanced strategic organizational goals and strengthened connections with the communities they serve.

“Congratulations to this year’s AdWheel Grand Award winners and to everyone across our industry whose creativity and commitment make these campaigns possible,” Skoutelas said. “The work recognized through the AdWheel Awards demonstrates how public transportation organizations are connecting with riders, attracting and developing the workforce and telling the story of the essential role transit plays in our communities. These efforts reflect the enduring character of our industry and give us even more reason to be optimistic about the future.”

APTA members entered 360 campaigns and industry experts reviewed submissions in two competitive judging rounds. The Grand Awards were presented in three categories: workforce development, campaigns to increase ridership or sales and other educational efforts. Honors were awarded in five groups, based on system size.

Best Marketing and Communications on Workforce Development

Denton County Transportation Authority, Denton County, Texas, for its “Campaign for Agency-Wide Recruitment” (fewer than three million annual passenger trips).

Central Ohio Transit Authority, Columbus, Ohio, for its “Bus Roadeo Hype Reel” (more than three million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips).

Capital Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Austin, Texas, for its “Transit Police Recruitment” (more than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips).

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Washington, D.C., for its “Hiring Day Events” (more than 50 million annual passenger trips).

Siemens Mobility Inc., Sacramento, Calif., for its “2025 Family Day”.

Best Marketing and Communications to Increase Ridership or Sales

Regional Transit Authority of Southeast Michigan, Detroit, Mich., for its “QLINE Streetcar Activations” (fewer than three million annual passenger trips).

Caltrain, Millbrae, Calif., for its “Driving is For Dodgers Fans” (more than three million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips).

Sound Transit, Seattle, Wash., for its “Building Ridership and Awareness of New Rail Lines Opening” (more than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips).

San Diego MTS for its “PRONTO Community Celebration Program for Fare Media” (more than 50 million annual passenger trips).

GILLIG LLC, Livermore, Calif., for its “Website Overhaul and Video Project” (business member).

Best Marketing and Communications Educational Initiative

Butler County Regional Transit Authority, Hamilton, Ohio, for its “More than a Ride – Public Awareness Campaign” (fewer than three million annual passenger trips).

Metrolink, Los Angeles, Calif., for its “Real-Time, Rider-Focused Notifications” (more than three million but fewer than 15 million annual passenger trips).

Charlotte Area Transit System, Charlotte, N.C., for its “Meck Connect Education Effort to Support 2025 Mobility Referendum” (more than 15 million but fewer than 50 million annual passenger trips).

TransLink, New Westminster, B.C., for its “How ‘Empty’ Looking Bus Lanes Can Actually Move More People” (more than 50 million annual passenger trips).

Washington State Transit Association, Olympia, Wash., for its “Transit is Why – Public Education Campaign” (business member).

APTA notes the call for entries for the 2027 AdWheel Awards will open late fall 2026.